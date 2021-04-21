BYRON — LakeVille broke a scoreless tie at halftime with two second-half goals en route to a 2-0 win over Byron Tuesday.
Hailee Schott made six saves for the Eagles.
The Falcons scored their first goal 5 1/2 minutes into the second half. LakeVille padded the lead with 16:31 left in the game.
