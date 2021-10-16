MONTROSE — Montrose rallied for a 40-29 victory Friday over Durand and a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.
Rams quarterback Monte Missentzis rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns for Montrose, which finished 5-1 in the MMAC and improved to 6-2 overall. New Lothrop and Ovid-Elsie played one more league game than the Rams due to a COVID-19 vacated game by Mt. Morris. The Hornets and Marauders were 6-1 in conference play and also earned a share of the MMAC title.
Durand went 4-3 in the MMAC and fell to 5-3 overall. Head coach John Webb said the Railroaders are still very much alive for a playoff berth with one regular season game left next week against Detroit Community.
“We’re somewhere in the middle,” Webb said. “I think we’ll be OK. Detroit Community was 5-2 coming into today as well. We just have to come out and take care of business next week.”
Durand running back Gabe Lynn busted loose for a 71-yard touchdown scamper early in the first quarter and totaled 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries. The junior running back also scored on a 3-yard TD burst with 5:07 left in the game.
Montrose outgained the Railroaders 428-333 on a wet, rainy night. The Rams led in rushing yards, 262-224, and passing yards, 166-109.
“They caught a long pass late in the second quarter to go up 14-7,” Webb said. “We’re right there. We went through Montrose and New Lothrop. We’re on that level now where we are competing against these teams. Now our kids have to learn how to play at a consistent level, every play to win a championship like (the Rams) did tonight.”
Montrose pulled within 7-6 with 11:19 left in the first half as Missentzis passed 4 yards to Johnny Mahl for a touchdown. The two-point pass failed. The Rams went ahead when Mahl, a wide receiver, took a lateral pitch on an end around and scored on a 28-yard run with 4:24 left in the half. He also caught the two-point conversion pass.
Montrose stretched the lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter as Chase Perrin caught a 28-yard scoring reception.
Bryce Benford’s 25-yard scoring run pulled Durand within 21-13 with 6:09 left in the third quarter. Missentzis scored on a 13-yard run with just 22 seconds left in the third and he added a 42-yard TD run with 11:03 left in the fourth.
Durand scored with 47 seconds left in the game on Darrin Alward’s 5-yard run.
Kelley, Durand’s junior quarterback, completed 8 of 13 passes for 109 yards. He had no interceptions and no TD passes.
Alex Bruni was the Railroaders’ leading receiver, catching four balls for 63 yards. Lynn had two catches for 33 yards and Charlie Rawlins had two grabs for 14 yards. Rawlins added 48 yards rushing on 11 carries while Benford had 28 yards rushing on five carries.
Durand’s defense was led by Wyatt Campbell with 11 tackles. Evan Samson had 10 tackles including eight solos, two tackles for losses and one sack. Benford had nine tackles.
Lynn, who went out of the game late in the fourth quarter with an injured arm, should be able to play next week, according to Webb.
“Gabe, if he’s not the most explosive runner in the conference, he’s certainly one of them,” Webb said. “I don’t know how he falls statistically with the other guys. But he’s a junior and he’s got great speed and he makes great cuts.”
Samson stood out defensively for Durand, Webb said.
“Evan Samson is really good and he’s 6-5 and 190 pounds,” he said. “What we did is we didn’t want (Montrose offensive tackle) Levi Harbor getting hands on him right away so we stacked him (Samson) behind a sacrificial lamb and let him free to run. Evan has great speed and when he runs, he’s impressive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.