DAVISBURG — Corunna junior Mason Warner took fourth in 16 minutes, 51.5 seconds at muddy Springfield Oaks County Park to pace the Cavaliers at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Cross Country Championships.
Warner had placed seventh in the first Flint Metro Jamboree at Linden (17:22.6) and 21st in the second league meet at Mt. Morris (17:46.7).
“I thought it was really fun,” Warner said. “You had to be really careful and strategic, but I like to run in the mud. I was right up there at the mile, with all the top guys. Tyler (Buchanan of Linden) was by himself the whole race. I was happy with how I got out in the beginning. I like to get out kind of hard, but not too hard.”
Warner came within 11 seconds of his season-best time in sub-par conditions.
Senior teammate Evan Roka came up injured in warmups and tried to run the 3.1-mile race — running strong in the early stages — but could not continue shortly after the two-mile mark. Roka was leading Warner by a few strides at the one-mile mark.
“I pulled my quad during warm-ups and I was coming down a hill — there was like a 90-degree turn to the left,” Roka said. “And I went down. It was my left quad and it’s a definite sprain. Me and coach (Bryan Heid) talked before the race and he said my adrenaline will probably help and loosen it up a little bit. And my legs felt pretty good through the whole thing. And when I hit the same spot again, I went down. I tried to take another path and I re-aggravated it again. That was it for me at that point.”
Heid said that Roka had run a courageous race.
“The amazing thing is that he’s in such great shape that he is running probably the best two miles of any race he’s run this year,” Heid said. “He’s in such phenomenal shape and he’s got such a strong will. He was in second place at mile two.”
Roka — who had finished 10th at the second Flint Metro Jamboree Sept. 25 — said he hopes to run Saturday morning’s Shiawassee County Championships at Corunna.
“We’re going to monitor it pretty well this week and put some ice and stuff on it,” Roka said. “Hopefully I’m good for Saturday. We’ll see what happens.”
Owosso’s Jorden Sowash finished seventh in 16:55.8. The senior said he got off to a slow start and had to battle back in the final two miles.
“I usually come up from the back, but today was really, really slow,” he said. “I don’t know, I think it was a little bit with the conditions and a little bit with how I was feeling. I was working from the back a lot.”
The Corunna boys finished ninth in Wednesday’s meet, which accounted for 50 percent in the final standings, with the two previous league jamborees each worth 25 percent. The Cavaliers scored 255 points, while Owosso finished 10th in the 12-team field with 233.
Fenton was first with 49 points while Linden, led by overall race winner Buchanan in 16:17.4, placed second with 63.
Corunna’s scoring was rounded out by Drew Nickels (36th, 18:16.4), Dillon Baumchen (48th, 18:48.8), Logan Roka (67th, 19:43.1) and Calvin Cody (70th, 20:10.8). Owosso’s other scorers included Mason Collard (24th, 17:55.0), Tyler Arriaga (61st, 19:20.9), Ethan DeMeules (68th, 20:00.3) and Connor Madsen (73rd, 20:20.3).
WRIGHT, EVANS KEY CORUNNA GIRLS
Junior Evie Wright ran fourth overall in 19:45.5 during the girls race, while teammate Lilly Evans was fifth in 20:06.6. The Cavaliers, who fielded only four runners, did not figure in the final team scores.
“It was a little bit muddy and there were a lot of dangerous downhills and a lot of mud,” Wright said. “It was good. A lot of my miles were pretty consistent. Conditions were not ideal, but I still tried to get a good time and get a high place. I wasn’t sure if I could go for a P.R. today, so I just tried to go for places. I was hoping for third, but fourth is OK though.”
Wright wrapped up a all-Flint Metro League first-team sport after placing third in both the first and second league jamborees.
Alexa Keiser of Fenton crossed the line first Wednesday in 18:34.6, while Andrea Ruiz of Holly (19:36.6) and Flushing’s Dallas Ruelan (19:45.0) were second and third, respectively.
Evans, another Cavalier junior, was competing in her first Flint Metro jamboree of the season after missing a month due to injury troubles. She returned to action Sept. 28.
“I have hurt my hip and I sprained my quad,” Evans said. “My hip is what I started off with, and then I pulled my quad from compensating for my hip. This is my fifth race back and my first league race. With the conditions of the course today, I’m happy I didn’t fall — and hurt anything more. It’s a scary course to run.”
Owosso placed sixth, scoring 197 points. Freshman Emma Johnson led the Trojans, finishing 27th (21:43.3).
“It was a little tough,” said Johnson. “I started out a little faster than maybe I would have liked. And I kind of carried throughout the race and it was pretty tough … I was probably around 20th to 24th at the mile mark and then I fell back from there. It’s a little bit disappointing.”
Fenton (38), Flushing (46) and Linden (61) ran 1-2-3.
Owosso’s other scorers were Emma Perry (38th, 22:58.7), Claudia Drake (48th, 24:07.4), Emily Summerland (50th, 24:23.4) and Grace Perry (53rd, 24:56.4).
Corunna’s Faith Crist placed 57th (25:38.8) and Mia Finley was 65th (26:55.5).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Flint Metro League Championships
at Springfield Oaks County Park, Davisburg
Team standings: 1. Fenton, 49; 2. Linden, 63; 3. Goodrich, 96; 4. Lake Fenton, 100; 5. Holly, 124; 6. Swartz Creek, 167; 7. Flushing, 189; 8. Clio, 215; 9. Corunna, 225; 10. Owosso, 233; 11. Ortonville Brandon, 253; 12. Flint Kearsley, 340.
Race Results
CORUNNA (225): 4. Mason Warner, 16:51.5; 36. Drew Nickels, 18:16.4; 48. Dillion Baumchen, 18:48.8; 67. Logan Roka, 19:43.1; 70. Calvin Cody, 20:10.8.
OWOSSO (233): 7. Jorden Sowash, 16:55.8; 24. Mason Collard, 17:55.0; 61. Tyler Arriaga, 19:20.9; 68. Ethan DeMeules, 20:00.3; 73. Connor Madsen, 20:20.3.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Flint Metro League Championships
at Springfield Oaks County Park, Davisburg
Team standings: 1. Fenton, 38; 2. Flushing, 46; 3. Linden, 61; 4. Goodrich, 118; 5. Ortonville Brandon, 137; 6. Owosso, 197; 7. Swartz Creek, 203; 8. Clio, 204; 9. Lake Fenton, 215. 10. Corunna, no official score.
Race Results
CORUNNA: 4. Evie Wright, 19:45.5; 5. Lilly Evans, 20:06.6; 57. Faith Crist, 25:38.8; 65. Mia Finley, 26:55.5
OWOSSO (197): 27. Emma Johnson, 21:43.3; 38. Emma Perry, 22:58.7; 48. Claudia Drake, 24:07.4; 50. Emily Summerland, 24:23.4; 53. Grace Perry, 24:56.4
