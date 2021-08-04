ANN ARBOR — Former New Lothrop baseball standout Grant Steinborn recently completed his collegiate baseball career in triumphant fashion.
Steinborn, who led New Lothrop to the 2014 Division 4 state baseball championship, started his career at Davenport University and before transferring to Concordia University in Ann Arbor for three seasons.
Steinborn took advantage of a NCAA rule allowing for an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He hit .328 with 20 RBIs in 2020 for Concordia before the spring season was halted due to the pandemic. Steinborn was also 3-0 on the mound.
He went 7-3 in 20201 for Concordia, batting .305 with 51 RBIs, 14 doubles and 38 walks. Concordia won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) with a 15-5 league record. Concordia finished 38-24 overall.
Steinborn was a second-team all-WHAC selection a third-team National Christian College Athletic Association All-American
He set several Concordia school records, including most career wins (25), games played in a season (62) and pitching starts in a season (16). He also shared a record for most RBIs in a season (51).
Steinborn was a two-time Argus-Press All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.
