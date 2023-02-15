MORRICE — Love was in the air in Morrice on Valentine’s Day — in that Oriole hoop fans were loving the performance of the Morrice girls basketball team, which played perhaps its best game of the season Tuesday in a 52-42 win over Genesee to move into a tie with the Wolves atop the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division standings.
The Orioles’ senior night victory avenges a Dec. 16 road loss (53-51) that had been their only conference defeat to date.
Junior guard Aubrey Rogers stuffed the stat sheet to bursting in this one, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists as the Orioles climbed to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the GAC Blue. Senior guard Makenzie Doerner scored 15 points while Alexa Rose added 10 points and Kaylee McGowan scored six.
Genesee fall to 11-7 overall and 6-1 in the GAC Blue with the loss.
A strong start, fueled by an aggressive man-to-man defense, helped Morrice open up a 23-11 lead by halftime, with stops leading to some good looks at the other end.
“We came out with a little man-to-man defense tonight and we hadn’t started that way but it really set the tone for us,” said Morrice coach Doug Doerner. “When we got in a little foul trouble I had to go back in a zone. But the girls got the job done.”
Makenzie Doerner scored five points in the first quarter, and hit a big 3-pointer early, while Rose added a pair of first-quarter buckets with McGowan and Rogers also adding a field goal apiece in the midst of a 13-5 first-quarter start.
“Tonight we never trailed in the game,” Doug Doerner said. “Our energy level was up and it wasn’t just one person tonight, it was everybody. We’re tied for first in the league with them now and we’re not looking ahead. We’re going to just play one game at a time and stay focused.”
Rogers excelled at the point guard position, facilitating the offense in the first half, and then calling her own number in the second half. Rogers scored four of her points in the first half before pouring it on with a 11 points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth.
Rose scored eight points in the first half while Makenzie Doerner scored 10 of her points in the second half.
“The shooting was better tonight — Kenzie is off still but she did spread their defense,” Doug Doerner said. “We’re getting good looks and our rebounding was very good tonight. We moved the ball well tonight.”
Genesee closed to within 10 points of Morrice early in the third quarter as Ryleigh Zinn scored two of her team-high 23 points on a long jumper. But Morrice stretched the lead to 42-25 after three quarters and coasted in the final eight minutes. The Wolves’ made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to make the final score closer.
Rogers — who is currently averaging 21.4 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 4.8 assists — said it was a very satisfying victory.
“Everybody played great tonight and it was the best game we’ve had all season I thought,” Rogers said. “Our defense was really good tonight and that was really big. We started with the man-to-man — which was perfect.”
Makenzie Doerner has also made a huge impact this season, averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
MORRICE SCORING: Makenzie Doerner 5 4-11 15, Kaylee McGowan 3 0-0 6, Alexa Rose 5 0-3 10, Aubrey Rogers 7 6-8 21. Totals 20 10-22 52.
GENESEE SCORING: Harleigh Bradley 1 0-2 2, Averie Zinn 3 1-2 9, Nadia Martinez 2 0-2 4, Ryleigh Zinn 9 2-4 23, Autumn Simpson 1 2-5 4. Totals 16 5-16 42.
