MORRICE — Love was in the air in Morrice on Valentine’s Day — in that Oriole hoop fans were loving the performance of the Morrice girls basketball team, which played perhaps its best game of the season Tuesday in a 52-42 win over Genesee to move into a tie with the Wolves atop the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division standings.

The Orioles’ senior night victory avenges a Dec. 16 road loss (53-51) that had been their only conference defeat to date.

