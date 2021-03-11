A trio of area softball players helped Mott Community College start its season with a split of its first four games.
Taylor Gross (Chesaning) won her first two collegiate pitching starts Monday, striking out nine in six innings against Mid Michigan College in a 13-5 victory. She gave up four earned runs on 10 hits in the game, the first of a three-game series between the teams Monday. In the final game of the day, she struck out three in seven innings, giving up five earned runs in a 9-8 win. She also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Julia Bishop (Chesaning) homered and went 2-for-3 in the 13-5 win over MMC. She was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the 9-8 victory.
Brooke Hemker (Owosso) went 1-for-2 in a 12-10 loss to MCC that was sandwiched between the two victories Monday.
The teams played again Wednesday. Gross struck out four in 12/3 innings while surrendering one run on three hits in a 11-4 loss. She doubled and drove in a run as well.
WRESTLING
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek earned All-America status at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Tiffin University Saturday, taking seventh place at 143 pounds. She won her opening match by technical fall before losing in the quarterfinals. Vondrasek picked up a win in the consolation bracket and then lost to teammate Zoe Nowicki. She then earned a pin in the seventh-place match.
SOFTBALL
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance was 2-for-4 and swiped two bases Friday in a 6-1 win over Valparaiso. She went 1-for-4 later in the day against Marshall and 0-for-3 against Saint Francis, though she did steal a base.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Sunday as GVSU blanked Lake Erie College 7-0. She went 2-for-5 with a run scored in a pair of games Saturday against Lake Erie and Trevecca Nazarene.
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews had two of Cleary’s four hits as the Cougars fell 10-2 Saturday to Cumberlands. On Sunday she went 2-for-6 in a pair of losses to Cumberlands.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Friday in a 9-3 win over Davenport. She went 1-for-2 Saturday in a 13-5 loss to Purdue Northwest. Viele also pitched against Purdue Northwest, tossing 1 2/3 innings and giving up four runs — two earned — on two hits. She took the loss.
Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg) and Aubrey Larner (Perry), Lansing CC — Mahoney doubled and drove in two runs in a 15-8 Stars victory Monday over the Aquinas College JV team. She also scored a run while going 2-for-3. In a second game against Aquinas, Mahoney was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and also scored three times. LCC won 11-3. LCC also played the Cleary University JV team Monday; Mahoney was 0-for-2.
Larner went 0-for-1 in the second game against Aquinas. She was 0-for-1 with a walk against Cleary.
Elizabeth Coon (Chesaning) and Clover Brandt (Owosso), Lawrence Tech — Brandt had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice Sunday as the Blue Devils topped West Virginia Tech 14-5. Coon was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the nightcap between the teams, won 4-1 by LTU.
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James took the loss and gave up four runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning Sunday in a 10-3 defeat to Muskegon Community College.
Ethan Hollister, Cleary University (Corunna) — Hollister came on as a pinch runner in Cleary’s 16-0 loss March 3 to Indiana Wesleyan.
TRACK AND FIELD
Denver Jewell, Alma College (Durand) — Jewell took 13th in the weight throw (12.69 meters) and 15th in the shot put (11.7 meters) at the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association Indoor Championships Saturday at Trine University.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Illa Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller played 8 minutes and went 0-for-1 from the floor in a 63-45 win Sunday over Mott.
Sydney Pope (New Lothrop), Gracie Nowak and Jenna Smith (Morrice), Mid Michigan College — Nowak scored six points with five steals, four rebounds and two assists Tuesday as MMC beat Alpena 68-30. She had four assists, four rebounds and two points Friday in an 80-50 win over Ancilla. Pope played 17 minutes against Alpena, recording a rebound and two assists. She had two points and one rebound against Ancilla.
Smith scored five points and had five rebounds in the win over Alpena. She had one point and two assists against Ancilla.
SOCCER
Myia Danek and Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense and helped Oakland to a 2-0 win over rival Detroit March 3. She also started in a 5-0 victory Wednesday over Robert Morris. Danek played nearly 17 minutes in relief of starting goaltender Jaimie Leas against Robert Morris, making two saves.
