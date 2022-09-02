HOLTON — Austin Poirier completed 8 of 10 passes for 161 yards and three TDs as Perry shut out Holton 49-0 Thursday to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Rease Teel had two catches — both touchdowns — for 80 yards while Timothy Hall had four catches for 76 yards and one score.
Poirier rushed for 93 yards and one TD on seven carries. Perry’s Keegan Brown had eight carries for 44 yards and a TD.
Joey McGraw-Allen had a 79-yard kick-off return for touchdown for Perry. Teel was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point kicks, while Cameron Doody led the defense with eight tackles. Hall had six tackles with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Tanner Selbig had five stops and Poirier intercepted a pass.
The Ramblers’ win came on the heels of a 24-14 season-opening victory over Clawson. Perry coach Jeff Bott said Perry’s defense was dominant Thursday.
“Our defense didn’t allow one completed pass and held them to 100 yards on the ground. Offensively, we were tough on the ground and through the air, racking up 379 yards in total offense. I’m very proud of the boys after a 21/2 hour bus ride. I’m looking forward to our home opener next week (vs. Saranac).”
BYRON — Ovid-Elsie outrushed Byron 495-18 en route to a decisive 55-7 victory Thursday.
Logan Thompson and Tryce Tokar each had two rushing touchdowns for the Marauders (1-1, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Braxton Stenger came up with three interceptions and Clay Wittenberg had 13 tackles to lead the defensive charge.
O-E’s Jamison Custer rushed for 93 yards and a TD on three carries. Isaac Orta rushed for 77 yards and a TD and Perrien Rasch ran for 71 yards and a score. Caven Brooks also had a rushing TD for O-E.
Nathan Erdman completed 4 of 9 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown for Byron (0-2, 0-1 MMAC). Reece Arndt had four catches for 83 yards and a TD.
Byron’s lone score came on Erdman’s 51-yard scoring pass to Arndt in the first quarter.
Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Laingsburg 21
WESTPHALIA — Pewamo-Westphalia held off Laingsburg 28-21 Thursday.
Ty Randall passed for 297 yards and two TDs for the Wolfpack (0-2, 0-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Connor Hulliberger had eight receptions for 117 yards and two scores.
The Pirates improved to 1-1 and 1-0 in the CMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.