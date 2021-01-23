Garza highlight reel leads Hornets

DETROIT — New Lothrop slot receiver Julius Garza clutched the Division 7 state football championship trophy with both hands.
It was a day he will remember for the rest of his life — not only because New Lothrop completed an 11-0 season that stretched out until late January because of COVID-19, but because it seemed to be his day.
Garza scored four touchdowns — including an 89-yard kickoff return, a 65-yard touchdown reception from Cam Orr, a 3-yard TD run and finally a 9-yard TD scamper with 2:26 left — that keyed New Lothrop’s 42-35 state title win over Traverse City St. Francis.
Garza’s first touchdown, his kickoff return, changed the momentum in the game after St. Francis engineered a long drive capped by Gabe Olivier’s 3-yard scoring run.
With 40 seconds left in the first quarter, Garza erased the Gladiators’ 7-6 lead when he caught the kick, cut left to the middle of the field, then right down the sidelines behind a wall of blockers.
“Ya, I think that’s the first one that has been kicked to me all year,” Garza said.
He said he just followed his blockers.
“We go over it in practice every day,” Garza said. “The guys all hit their blocks and I just hit it hard and I ended up taking it to the house.”
The next two Hornet touchdowns were also by Garza. He got behind Traverse City St. Francis defender Josh Groves and Orr fired a long pass to the middle of the field. Garza ran it in for a 65-yard strike with 5:55 left in the half that made the score 20-7.
Garza’s third touchdown of the half came on a 3-yard run.
Garza’s final touchdown run made it 42-28 but he said his biggest play of the day was a third-and-six reception that kept that drive alive and gave New Lothrop a 14-point lead with just more than 2 minutes left.
Garza not only finished with 248 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s title win — 139 receiving, 83 on kick returns and 26 rushing — but also starred on defense as an outside linebacker.
He finished with nine tackles, including four solos.
“Garza had a heck of a game and it was not a surprise at all,” said New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas.
“I’ve watched this kid. He was a two-way starter two years ago in 2018. The kid has always been a player. Obviously, Will Muron has had a great season, especially the last two games in the playoffs. And, obviously, everybody knows about Cam Orr. A lot of teams want to stop Cam and they want to stop Will on the edge. Sometimes they forget about Julius Garza.”
Garza was part of New Lothrop’s 2018 state title team, but the 2020 state title will hold a special place in his heart.
“Yeah, it feels a little different,” Garza said. “In 2018, I was a sophomore. I mean I was a big part of the team but I wouldn’t say I played as big a role as I do now. My last year to go out with a bang. It’s a bit different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.