OWOSSO — Clio turned back Owosso, 3-0, in boys soccer action Wednesday at Willman Field.
The Mustangs and Trojans were scoreless at halftime before Clio scored in the 47th, 59th and 74th minutes.
The Mustangs led in shots on goal, 10-7. Brennen Baran made seven saves for the Trojans.
Clio improved to 4-0 in the Flint Metro League to maintain a share of first place in the conference with Fenton. The Trojans fell to 5-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Fenton 4, Corunna 1
FENTON — Corunna couldn’t hold a 1-0 halftime lead as Flint Metro League co-leader Fenton rallied past the Cavaliers 4-1 Wednesday.
Sophomore Braden Andrejack put the Cavs in front 15 minutes in with a low, hard shot from about 30 yards out. Braden Veale had the assist.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-4 in league play. Fenton improved to 4-0.
Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka praised the play of Cavaliers Zach Vovcsko, Laurent Lanfranconi and Luke Tuller, “with great hustle off the bench” from Caden Earl.
Perry 2, Stockbridge 1
PERRY — Perry rallied for a 2-1 win Wednesday over Stockbridge.
Tyler Webb and David Cramer scored for the Ramblers. The winning goal came in the second half when Webb found Cramer open inside the box. Drake Vanwormer also had an assist for Perry.
Perry
