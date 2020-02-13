CHESANING — Third-ranked Alma turned back Chesaning, 48-19, during Wednesday’s Division 3 team district wrestling championship match.
The Indians received a pin victory from Vito Maniaci at 103 pounds, along with a technical fall from Jordan Rodriguez at 112. Chesaning also got decision wins by Brenden Quackenbush at 285, Connor Everett at 119 and Marcus DeBerry at 125.
Alma collected five victories by pin.
Owosso sidelined in semis
ST. JOHNS — The Owosso wrestling team suffered a 49-24 loss to Mt. Pleasant Wednesday during the Division 2 team district semifinals at St. Johns High School.
The Trojans finished with a 9-22 dual-meet record. DeWitt won the district championship, defeating Mt. Pleasant in the finals, 67-12.
No other information was available at presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.