MENDON — Mendon topped Morrice, 30-14, in Saturday’s 8-Player Division 2 state football semifinals.
Mendon (10-2) will face Powers North Central (12-0) in the state championship game this coming Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Superior Dome in Marquette.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
MENDON — Mendon topped Morrice, 30-14, in Saturday’s 8-Player Division 2 state football semifinals.
Mendon (10-2) will face Powers North Central (12-0) in the state championship game this coming Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Superior Dome in Marquette.
The Orioles (9-3) got their lone touchdowns from senior Drew McGowan, who scored on a 55-yard kick-off return in the first half and a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Mendon took a 16-0 lead in the first half on a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs. McGowan’s score, and his successful two-point run, pulled the Orioles to within 16-8 by halftime.
McGowan finished with 83 rushing yards on 23 carries. Teammate Travis Farrow rushed for 26 yards on five carries. Dustin Copeland rushed for 17 yards on four carries.
Mendon rushed for 277 yards while Morrice finished with 126.
Peyton McGowan had 14 tackles for Morrice while Caden Binkley added 12 stops and Wyatt Cartier and Drew McGowan each had 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.