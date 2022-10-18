GOODRICH — Owosso suffered a 5-0 boys’ district semifinal soccer loss to Goodrich Monday.
The Trojans, who had opened the Division 2 district with a 2-1 win over Clio last week, finished their season at 8-8-2. Goodrich (15-6) will take on Ortonville Brandon (11-6-4) in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. district championship game at Goodrich High School. Brandon topped Flint Carman-Ainsworth 3-0 in Monday’s other district semifinal.
