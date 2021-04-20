MORRICE — Monday marked an historic day in Morrice track and field history.
While stories of home track meets on the grass and dirt around Morrice High School are still being told from the 1970s and 1980s, Monday was a day long waited for as the Orioles were able to compete at home on a brand new track and field facility for the first tine — complete with the proper measurements, lines, home bleachers, a public address system, electronic timing and all the other amenities.
And when the final results were tabulated, Morrice had won both quad meets.
The Morrice boys scored 269 points for first-place honors, well ahead of Webberville (141 1/2), Burton Bendle (40 1/2) and Flint New Standard Academy (34). On the girls side, Morrice won with 132 1/2 points, nosing out Webberville’s 104. New Standard (31 1/2) and Bendle (6) completed the field.
Morrice coach Brad Long — while saying he wished the day was a little warmer — was thankful it finally came time to open the track and field complex, which has been a labor of love for several years.
“The weather wasn’t what we expected it to be or wanted it to be but it was still nice for the kids to come out here and finally run on the new track — one the Field of Dreams (group) helped put together and build,” he said. “I’m not sure how long it has been.”
The track is located around the new football field, which was finished previously. The football team played its first game on the field in 2014.
“It’s amazing, I’m so happy about it — we’ve been waiting since we were freshman to be able to run on a track at a home meet,” said Morrice senior Chandler Iler, who won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 21.53 seconds. “Finally, this year we get to see it happen.”
Last year that opportunity didn’t present itself because of COVID-19. The spring season was canceled entirely, leaving athletes to wait an extra year to break in the facility.
Junior Todd Nanasy of Morrice placed first in both the discus (105 feet, 7 inches) and the shot put (42-5 3/4) with teammate Brett McGowan placing second in both.
Moments after winning the discus, Nanasy was happy, although he just missed his season-best distance.
“My season best is 107-6,” Nanasy said. “My goal today was probably around 110 or higher.”
Nanasy said having a home track will be beneficial as the team won’t have to travel to all its meets.
Sophomore Dustin Copeland had a first for Morrice in the 100 dash (12.71). He also anchored wins in the 400 relay, with Wyatt Wesley, Carter Pattison and Jordan Converse (49.40), and the 800, relay with Wesley, Converse and Travis Farrow (1:53.51).
“My highlight was easily the 100 — the event that I’m really good at,” Copeland said.
Morrice also prevailed in the 1,600 relay with Iler, Owen Doerner, Farrow and Wesley (4:00.70).
Farrow won the 400 dash (59.11) and Aidan Campbell won the 3,200 run (12:06.92).
With the participating schools being small in size, some events like the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles didn’t include a full card of competitors. Morrice’s Jonah Mosher was the lone competitor in both of those races, winning in 21.42 seconds and 50.86 seconds.
MORRICE
GIRLS ALSO FIRST
Lillie Corbat won the 3,200 run (14:53.89) and Albri Larner won the pole vault (7-0) to pace the Morrice girls. Macy BeGole placed second at the same height in the pole vault.
The Orioles also won the 3,200 relay in 13:08.02 with Campbell, Savannah Miles, Lademann and Corbat.
Taking a pair of runner-up finishes was Morrice freshman Ella Wyzga, who missed out on first in the discus by 1 inch. She threw a personal-best 64-5 in the discus and 24-11 1/2 in the shot put — missing out on first by 1 inch again.
“It was freezing, my fingers were absolute complete ice, they were frozen,” said Wyzga as she watched the latter stages of the meet wrapped in a winter coat. “My muscles were cold and they don’t want to move as well as they normally would. My first throw I think was my best throw.”
Sophomore Nevaeh Hulbert placed second in the 200 dash in 31.92 seconds. Maisie Campbell was second in both the 400 dash (1:19.06) and 1,600 run (7:14.38), while Lademann was second in the 800 run (3:29.46).
Miles was second in the long jump (11-8 3/4). Maisie Campbell placed second in the 1,600 run (7:14.38).
“It’s just really amazing to have our own track to be able to run on,” Hulbert said. “It felt more comfortable, for me at least, than running at any other place.”
