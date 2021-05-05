BYRON — Ovid-Elsie swept Byron, 10-3 and 16-4, Monday.
Jolene Nash smashed four hits in the first game, including a double. Olivia Burt captured the pitching win, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and a walk.
In Game 2, Burt had three hits and drove in four runs. She homered in the first inning.
Kaitlyn Fry was the winning pitcher, giving up four runs on six hits over five innings. She struck out five.
Durand sweeps LakeVille
OTISVILLE — Durand won twice at LakeVille, 12-2 and 16-9 Monday.
Maddie Raley captured the pitching wins in both games. She allowed just two hits in the first game with six strikeouts. She recorded 11 strikeouts in the nightcap.
Raley also had seven hits at the plate with four stolen bases. She batted 3-for-4 in Game 1 and 4-for-5 in Game 2 with three doubles.
Karlie Defrenn and Avery Gilson both swatted doubles for Durand (9-4) in Game 1.
In Game 2, Defrenn batted 4-for-5 with two doubles. Jade Garske and Gilson each had two hits including a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.