ELSIE — Shayne Loynes scored 23 points as Ovid-Elsie defeated Fowler 50-36 Tuesday to open the boys basketball season.
While Loynes starred on offense, Justin Moore starred on defense, according to Marauders head coach Josh Latz.
“Really the standout of the game was Justin Moore,” Latz said. “Just the way he defended Carter Pline, an All-State player, all over the court. He did a tremendous job on him. Pline is 6-foot-5.”
Pline was held to 14 points. Moore scored 10 points for the Marauders and Aaron Hurst added eight.
Moore added eight rebounds, while Loynes had six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
New Lothrop 55, Bath 38
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop defeated Bath 55-38 get its season started on the right foot.
The Hornets ran out to a 30-12 halftime lead. Bath cut New Lothrop’s lead to five in the third quarter, but the Hornets pulled away down the stretch.
Avery Moore led New Lothrop with 13 points and nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks.
OVID-ELSIE 50, FOWLER 36
FOWLER (0-1): Carter Pline 3 8-14 14. Totals: 11 12-23 36.
OVID-ELSIE (1-0): Shayne Loynes 7 9-9 23, Cal Byrnes 1 0-0 3, Kyren Henning 1 1-1 3, Justin Moore 4 2-4 10, Aaron Hurst 3 1-2 8, Dylan Carman 1 0-0 3, Jordan Renfroe 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 13-18 50.
Fowler 3 5 11 17 — 36
Ovid-Elsie 9 11 7 23 — 50
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Byrnes 1, Hurst 1, Carman 1). Fowler 2. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 25 (Moore 8, Loynes 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Ovid-Elsie 17. Fowler 15. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 9 (Loynes 6). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 4 (Loynes 2). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 1.
NEW LOTHROP 55, BATH 38
Bath (0-1, 0-0): Wilson 5 0-1 12, Morris 2 0-2 6, Onan 2 6, Parry 2 0-1 6, Woodworth 1 1-2 3, Skidmore 1 2 Totals: 15 3-7 38
New Lothrop (1-0, 0-0): Avery Moore 5 2-4 13, Luke Birchmeier 4 2-2 11, Bryce Richardson 4 1-1 9, Dylan Shaydik 4 9, Ty Kohlmann 2 6, Jake Graves 2 1-2 5 Totals: 23 6-11 55.
Bath 10 2 20 6 — 38
New Lothrop 15 15 7 18 — 55
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 5 (Kohlmann 2); Bath 7 (Wilson 2, Onan 2, Morris 2).
