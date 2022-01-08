ELSIE — Misfortune turned into an opportunity as the Ovid-Elsie boys’ basketball team stayed undefeated with a 54-42 victory over visiting New Lothrop Friday.
The Marauders (4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, 6-0 overall) lost starting point guard Braxton Stenger in warmups just minutes before tipoff after he rolled his ankle. Clay Wittenberg, coming off the bench, proved to be a capable replacement, scoring 12 points — but perhaps more importantly, playing air-tight defense on New Lothrop standout Ty Kohlmann, Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said.
“He’s basically a starter, but he comes off the bench because he gives us such great minutes off the bench,” Latz said of Wittenberg. “Clay just did a great job of stepping up.”
Wittenberg and Jacob Tomasek took turns defending Kohlmann, who still scored 19 points. He was held to five in the first half.
Wittenberg said he was surprised when he got the starting call.
“I found out literally about seven minutes before the game started,” Wittenberg said. “(Kohlmann) was their key player and I just had to shut him down and try to stop the easy baskets.”
Ovid-Elsie freshman Axel Newell scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the floor and grabbing eight rebounds. Wittenberg shot 5 of 10 from the floor. Alex Eichenberg scored seven points and Logan Thompson scored six, with Gunner McCreery chipping in four assists.
The Marauders trailed 12-9 after one quarter before outscoring the Hornets 14-7, 12-6 and 19-17 in the final three quarters, respectively.
“We made some bad passes but we did a better job in the second half,” Latz said. “We made some open shots and the crowd was great. We were feeding off the crowd.”
Ovid-Elsie’s stingy man-to-man defense held New Lothrop to 37 percent shooting (15 of 41).
“We preach, preach, preach defense and I thought we did a pretty good job of making shots tough for them,” Latz said. “Kohlmann got his, but a lot of those were tough, step back 3s.”
Kohlmann’s 14-point second half wasn’t enough for the Hornets (1-2, 1-1 MMAC). Cannan Cromwell and Jordan Belmer scored eight points each, and Ryan Heslip scored seven.
“Ovid-Elsie is really sound defensively and I thought we played really well — the first half especially,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We just kind of ran out of offense there. We had a couple of bad spurts where we didn’t score. Once they pulled out a little bit, it made it a lot more difficult.”
Ovid-Elsie stretched a 23-19 halftime lead to 35-25 on Carman’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. New Lothrop had pulled within 31-25 on Kohlmann’s 3, but Ovid-Elsie responded with a Logan Thompson basket and Carman’s bucket to push it to double digits.
The Marauders led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a good win,” Newell said. “Our defense is usually our main focus. But we lost our best defender, our point guard, Braxton and that didn’t really help. We fought through and Clay Wittenberg really helped us out.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ryan Heslip 3 0-0 7, Ty Kohlmann 6 4-5 19, Jordan Belmer 3 1-2 8, Cannan Cromwell 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 5-7 42.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Axel Newell 7 1-4 17, Adam Barton 1 0-0 3, Dylan Carman 2 4-6 9, Alex Eichenberg 2 2-2 7, Clay WItteberg 5 0-0 12, Logan Thompson 3 0-1 6. Totals 20 7-13 54.
