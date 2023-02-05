PERRY — The Laingsburg wrestling team — boosted by six individual champions — placed second overall at Saturday’s GLAC/CMAC Championships at Perry.
The Wolfpack received titles from Ethan Schneeberger (106), Marion Graham (126), Aden Baynes (138), Kyle Boettcher (150), Seth Sivak (165) and Mikey Brooks (190).
Laingsburg scored 215 points and trailed only Lakewood, which scored 226. Olivet finished third with 124.5 and Perry was fourth with 101.
Schneeberger (30-10) pinned Nathan Prins of Saranac in 3:03 in the finals.
Graham (30-9) pinned Kade Boucher of Lakewood in 2:41.
Baynes (37-1) was an 8-0 major decision winner over Alex Baker of Dansville.
Boettcher (24-12) defeated Landen Bartley of Olivet 3-1 in the finals.
Sivak (34-5) won 10-1 over Jackson Burpee of Maple Valley.
Brooks (31-1) pinned Bryan Aguilera of Lakewood in 1:36 during his championship bout.
Carter Schlaack (27-10) was second for Laingsburg at 285 pounds.
The Wolfpack got third-place finishes from Dustin Winans (120), Jack Borgman (157) and Caleb Boettcher (175). Sebastian Ruff (113) and Bryce Smith (144) were each fourth for Laingsburg.
Perry was led by second-place performers Jackson Porter (27-6 at 120 pounds), Aiden Turner (9-3 at 132), Reed VanWormer (14-8 at 144) and Cameron Doody (28-4 at 215).
Ethan Hardy was third for Perry at 285 while Dolton Haley was fourth at 106.
Corunna eighth, Owosso 11th at Flint Metro tourney
SWARTZ CREEK — On the back of third-place finishes from Xavier Anderson (157 pounds), Decklan Davis (150) and Dayne Zeeman (165), Corunna finished eighth in the team standings at Saturday’s Flint Metro League Wrestling Championships.
Anderson, 43-4, won his third-place match by pinning Keagen Larion of Swartz Creek in 2:23.
Davis, 39-5, defeated Levi Lloyd of Swartz Creek by injury default for third-place honors.
Zeeman, 25-11, defeated Bryce Rowley of Flushing 7-3 for third place.
Nichota Dunn of the Cavaliers (15-16) placed fourth at 285.
Also present was Owosso, which finished 11th in the team standings with 17 points. The Trojans’ top performer was Avynn Dilts, who was fourth at 126. Dilts currently stands 27-10.
Lake Fenton was first at the league tournament with 211.5 points. Flushing was second (154) with Fenton (131), Swartz Creek (120) and Linden (113.5) rounding out the top five. Corunna scored 65.5 points and Owosso scored 17 points.
Cavaliers swept by Raiders
HOLLY — Flushing swept Corunna in varsity bowling action Saturday at Holly Lanes.
In girls action, Flushing topped Corunna 25-5. Carly Pavka bowled games of 184 and 172 for the Cavaliers while Emily Rodman bowled a 162.
Corunna’s high baker game was a 199.
The Corunna boys fell to Flushing 28-2.
