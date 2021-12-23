NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop was denied in the Division 4 state championship match last winter by Clinton, which registered a 55-9 victory.
Can the Hornets get back to the team state finals despite graduating six of their 12 individual state qualifiers? Gone are standout Cam Orr (state runner-up at 215 pounds) and third-place state finishers Kody Krupp at 189 and Andrew Krupp at 140. Bryce Cheney, who was sixth in the state at 152, is gone, too.
The cupboard is not bare by any means. New Lothrop returns six wrestlers who reached the individual state finals, including defending Division 4 heavyweight state champion Isiah Pasik, who went 25-0 in the shortened 2020-21 season and is currently 9-0.
Pasik recently signed on to wrestle at Michigan State University. Known by teammates as the “Gentle Giant,” last season’s All-Area Wrestler of the Year is one of just two seniors in New Lothrop’s starting lineup, so he is an important leader for the Hornets.
“He’s a hard worker who kind of sets the tone in the wrestling room,” New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said. “The kids look up to a wrestler who has had that type of success as Isiah. They kind of want to do what he does.”
And Pasik has had a lot of success. The senior has already won two tournament weight classes this winter, highlighted by a 285-pound title at the Marquette Challenge, where he beat Grandville’s Jordan Kaat 1-0.
Kaat was previously unbeaten. Pasik scored in the second period and then held off Kaat’s challenge in the third.
“He’s doing a good job,” Campbell said. “He’s always kind to his teammates and classmates and then, actually when he wrestles kids, he’s actually pretty nice to them, too.”
Pasik, of course, can get a little meaner when the situation calls for it in a physical sport. He recognizes the team’s younger wrestlers will mature as time goes on — and he’s trying to help them get there a little sooner.
“I hope to get another championship, but I really hope to get the team to where we need to be to get a team championship,” Pasik said.
New Lothrop has three freshman — Hunter Wolf (103), Blake Wendling (112) and Maximus Brown (145). The team also has four sophomores — Leo Bauman (125), Jack Kulhanek (152), Grant Adelberg (160) and Colton Symons (171).
“We lost a lot of senior starters and we’ve got a lot of sophomores and freshmen in the lineup now,” Pasik said. “I’m just trying to get through to them that you can’t worry about who it is you’re going to wrestle. Just wrestle everyone as if they are the best — not to underestimate who you are wrestling.”
Also returning for New Lothrop are state individual qualifiers Grayson Orr, Brady Gross, Daven Lockwood, Caleb Sharp and Parker Noonan, who are all juniors.
There are also plenty of other up-and-coming younger wrestlers who will, in time, make their mark as well, said Campbell.
“We lost quite a few really good wrestlers but, you know, that kind of is par for the course,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the test of all good senior leaders is how good the younger wrestlers become not the next year but maybe two or three years down the road.
Byron
Coach: Clay Cole
Key returners: Matthew Johnson (285), Layton Ciszewski (171-189), Austin Cole (215), Boone Shettler (125), Hunter Skrbec (160).
Key newcomers: Brooke Herbst (130).
Outlook: Clay Cole succeeds Jerry Hall as coach this season. Byron, due to injuries and sickness, was limited to just six wrestlers at the start of the season. One of them, Matthew Johnson, has had a promising start, with a 9-0 record and a No. 3 state ranking by Michigan Grappler. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the state finals.
Chesaning
Coach: Jeremy Reiber
Key Returners: Brenden Quackenbush (285), Connor Everett (135), Aurali Garcia (112).
Outlook: Chesaning has gotten off to a strong start this winter, placing fourth out of 23 teams at the Joe Loren Memorial Invitational at Remus Chippewa Hills. Connor and Quinton Everett each won individual weight classes. The Indians are led by heavyweight Brenden Quackenbush, who finished fourth at the Division 3 individual state finals; he fared 15-3 last season. Connor Everett, a senior, was also a state individual qualifier after going 16-4.
Corunna
Coach: Dave Wibert
Key returners: D’Angelo Campos, Sr., (112); Joaquin Campos, Sr., (119); Luke Tuller, Sr., (140); Decklan Davis (171), Colin Lavery (160).
Outlook: The Cavaliers went 3-2 at the Birch Run Duals and 2-0 at the Holly Duals. The Cavaliers are led by individual regional qualifier D’Angelo Campos, who went 26-2 last season. Senior Joaquin Campos finished 18-7.
Durand
Last year: District champions (17-3)
Coach: Brian Hittle
Key returners: Ethan Hawkins (112), Cameron Bacchus (119), Connor Thompson (125), Gavin Brewer (135), Ty Fielder (135), Darrin Alward (145), Bryce Benford (152), Matthew Novak (160/171), Ethan Coburn (189), Hayden Simmons (152).
Key newcomers: Andrew Kisson (125), Dominik Watson (152), Logan Goul (160).
Outlook: Durand has won district titles each of the past two seasons, going 17-3 last winter. The Railroaders have opened the 2021-22 season with a 6-1 record and two tournament titles, at Birch Run and Grayling. Durand was second to New Lothrop in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference a season ago. “Our goal is to be the best team we can be and wrestle to the end of February and into March,” Hittle said. Ty Fielder is coming off a sixth-place state finals finish; Cameron Bacchus and Darrin Alward also qualified for the state finals. Ethan Coburn, Fielder and Alward all won individual weight-class championships at Grayling this past week.
Laingsburg
Last year: Regional finalist
Coach: Shawn Baynes
Key Returners: Gabby Motz (112), Aden Baynes (135), Noah Gentner (135), Bryce Smith (145), Kyle Boettcher (152), Caleb Boettcher (160), Seth Sivak (171), Mikey Brooks (189), Sean Divine (215).
Key newcomers: Dustin Winans (119), Miguel Ramirez (125), Marlon Graham (130), Carter Schlaack (285).
Outlook: Laingsburg was third at the 17-team Don Johnson Invitational at Lansing Eastern earlier this month. The Wolfpack were paced by Mikey Brooks, who won the 189-pound championship. Baynes is looking for his team to take the next step after reaching the regional finals and losing by one bout to Leslie. Sean Divine and Aden Baynes both were state individual qualifiers from a year ago and Gabby Motz is one of the best female wrestlers in the state. “Our goals are to go deep into the postseason,” Baynes said. “The strengths of our team are experience and numbers.”
New Lothrop
Last year: Division 4 state runner-up (20-2)
Coach: Jeff Campbell
Key returners: Isiah Pasik, sr. (285); Grayson Orr, jr., (215), Daven Lockwood, jr., (119); Caleb Sharp, jr., (130); Parker Noonan, jr., (135).
Key newcomers: Hunter Wolfe, fr., (103); Blake Wendling, fr., (112); Maximus Brown, fr., (145).
Outlook: New Lothrop will be looking for its 27th straight district title and 22nd straight regional crown. Individual state champion Isiah Pasik (heavyweight) will lead the charge. The senior is one of five returning state qualifiers along with 215-pounder Grayson Orr (7-2), 119-pounder Daven Lockwood (5-4), 130-pounder Caleb Sharp (6-4) and 135-pounder Parker Noonan (8-4).
Ovid-Elsie
Last year: 4-13.
Coach: Kyle Spiess
Key returners: Talan Parsons, so., (112); Cole Workman, so., (119); Gavyn Perry, sr., (140); Max Spiess, sr., (135).
Outlook: Talan Parsons was the state runner-up at 103 pounds, posting a 24-1 freshman record. Also qualifying for the individual state finals was Workman, who finished 19-6 as a freshman. Spiess finished 12-4.
Owosso
Last year: Division 2 district champions.
Coach: Curran Jacobs
Key returners: Chris Ott, sr., (285); Owen Ott, so., (112); Taylor Lange, jr., (145); Tyler Dewley , jr., (171).
Outlook: The Trojans are 4-5 so far this winter, faring 3-2 recently at the Belding Team Tournament. Owosso is led by senior captain Chris Ott at heavyweight. Ott was an individual state qualifier as a junior and crafted a 15-9 record. “Our goal is to win the team districts again this year,” Owosso head coach Curran Jacobs said. “We are a young team and we’re staying motivated and working hard in the wrestling room.”
Perry
Coach: Jason Spiess
Key returners: Aaron Seward (171), Seth Grooms (140).
Outlook: The Ramblers are led by Seward and Grooms. Seward was an individual state qualifier from a year ago.
