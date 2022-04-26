LAINGSBURG — Hailey Bila was a single shy of the cycle, leading Laingsburg to a 15-5, five-inning win over Middleton Fulton in the first game of a Central Michigan Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday.
Laingsburg (4-0, 2-0 CMAC) went on to win the nightcap, 16-1, in four innings.
Bila hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs total in Game 1. Kailey Cataline was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Addyson Buchin batted 2-for-2 for Laingsburg and drove in a run. Haley Konieczny tripled and collected two RBIs.
Buchin pitched the Wolfpack to victory in the second game. She gave up one run and four hits over four innings, striking out eight and walking none.
Ashley Bila batted 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hailey Bila went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four RBIs. Cataline batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
“We’re hitting the ball very well but I was also happy with our pitching and defense,” Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle said. “These were our first games in 12 days. It was like starting the season over again.”
Durand, Byron split
BYRON — Durand and Byron traded wins Monday.
The Railroaders won the first game, 14-6, as Jordyn Lawrence batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs. She had a double and a triple. Durand’s Avery Gilson had three doubles and two RBIs, while Jade Garske and Molly Winston also had three hits apiece. Garske had two RBIs and Winston had a double. Sydney Spaulding batted 2 for-4 with a double.
Marionna Callender earned the mound win, pitching seven innings and allowing six runs on 11 hits. She struck out five.
Byron’s Jordan Huhn swatted three hits and drove in three runs. Brooklyn Zakoor had two hits and had one RBI.
In Game 2, Jaden Zakoor had four hits, four runs scored and two RBIs as Byron captured a 20-10 victory. Brooklyn Zakoor had four hits and Kelsea Strzelecki also had four hits.
Maddie Spears was the winning pitcher. She gave up 10 runs on 13 hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Clio sweeps Corunna
CLIO — Clio took two from Corunna, 13-3 in five innings and 7-0 in seven Monday.
Maddie Shuster of the Cavaliers drove in two runs and had a double in Game 1. Gracie Crowe also doubled and had one RBI. Addy Henry pitched four innings with three strikeouts and four walks.
Collecting hits for the Cavs (0-11) in Game 2 were Carly Pavka, Skyler Alchin, Kira Patrick and Kayla Shepard.
Shepard pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Maddie Shuster pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.