CORUNNA — Corunna held off rival Owosso 40-37 Friday to pick up its 10th straight win in the crosstown series.
Corunna’s Sydnie Gillet led all scorers with 16 in the win. The Cavs have won 32 of the last 35 against the Trojans.
“I thought it was March 1, March Madness started early,” Corunna head coach Ron Birchmeier said. “Owosso came out with a lot of effort throughout the game, more than we did. It was fortunate that we were able to pick it up in the fourth quarter, got some breaks and it worked out for us at the end.”
Even with several lead changes, Corunna managed to finish both quarters in the first half with the lead — although Owosso was never far behind.
“As a whole, our girls executed 97% of the game flawlessly,” Owosso co-coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “We had a couple of breakdowns that allowed Corunna back in the game but I thought the girls played a phenomenal game. We’re close to putting four quarters together.”
Coming out of halftime, Owosso took 22-20 lead at the 6:33 mark in the third, but a combination of poor free-throw shooting — Owosso finished the night 3-for-10 from the line — and turnovers kept the Trojans from pulling away.
“We struggled at the free throw line and, when we did turn the ball over we did so at inopportune times. Like we would be on a run and we’d allow them a quick, easy basket to come back at us,” Dwyer said.
Even with those struggles, Owosso built a five point lead before a series of unfortunate events for the Trojans swung the game in favor of Corunna.
“The turning point was Kira Patrick, my freshmen, hitting a 3 when we were down 34-27 at the time and that was a big lift for us,” Birchmeier said. “Then of course Ellie Toney was able to create a lot of confusion for their defense and open up the offense for some of our other players.”
That 3-pointer was Patrick’s only points on the evening. Toney chipped in eight points and eight rebounds in the win.
With a little over a minute remaining, the Trojans clung to a 37-34 lead as Gillet and an Owosso player got tied up for a jump ball. Then the ref issued a technical foul on the Owosso player involved in the tie-up.
“I didn’t see what (the referee) called a tech,” Dwyer said. “I saw my girl get tackled. Sydnie Gillet went for a loose ball, that’s the way she plays and I’ll never take that away from her, but my girl gets tackled then supposedly has a reaction (that results in a tech). I don’t know if that was a turning point, but at the end of the day I don’t think that play affected the final outcome. I think it was more our decision making down the stretch.”
Birchmeier said he didn’t even realize that a tech had been issued.
“I’ll be honest with you, I saw the jump ball but didn’t know they called the technical until (the refs) came to the table and they never explained it to me.”
The Cavs hit both free throws then buried another three on their ensuing possession to put Corunna up 38-37. Owosso then proceeded to miss three shots on their next possession and several potential game tying 3s at the end of regulation.
