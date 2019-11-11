BYRON — Byron senior inside-hitter Raegan Forgie does a little bit of everything.
On the volleyball court, she’s a team captain and a first-team all-conference player. Outside of volleyball, she does even more.
“I play basketball, volleyball and softball. I’m in student council, National Honor Society and I coach fourth-grade girls basketball,” Forgie said. “I’m very busy most of the time.”
Even with all she has going on, Forgie was able to earn individual academic all-state honors with a 3.94 GPA. Forgie says she doesn’t mind being busy. In fact, she prefers doing a lot rather than having nothing to do at all.
“I’m training to get ready for basketball, but I have a commitment to volleyball and I want to finish the year out strong,” she said. “It’s kind of hard sometimes, coming home late from games and still having homework, but you’ve just got to get it done.”
On the season, she has 274 digs, 75 kills, 60 assists, 36 aces and 12 blocks.
“I’m more of defensive player so I get more digs than spikes,” Forgie said. “I tend to shine more on defense and as a communicator.”
Forgie has played volleyball since seventh grade, but says she really fell in love with the sport her freshmen year. Her favorite memory from her career: this year’s district championship run.
“This year’s district win was great because most the year we had ups and downs as a team, but (last week) our team brought it together,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Byron will play Tuesday in the Division 3 regional semifinals against Brown City at Unionville-Sebewaing.
Forgie will attend Saginaw Valley State University, where she plans to study nursing.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field, so I’m planning on going into nursing and if I want to move on from there maybe become an (OBGYN),” she said.
And while Forgie says she doesn’t plan to play for SVSU, she says she’ll still remain athletically active.
“I’ve enjoyed being in sports,” she said. “I would love to play college ball but that’s probably not going to happen because I want to focus on getting an education but I will probably get into intramural sports.”
VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS
Division 3 Region 24
at Unionville-Sebewaing
Schedule: Tuesday — Saginaw Valley Lutheran vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, 6:30 p.m.; Byron vs. Brown City, 8 p.m.
Thursday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Byron cruised through districts thanks to three straight sweeps and carry a lot of momentum ahead into Tuesday night’s matchup against Brown City. Throughout that district run one thing became especially clear: When Eagles get hot on serves, they’re nearly impossible to stop. Coach Autumn McGuire said after the district championship win Thursday that serving would play a key role in the team’s game-plan going forward. If the Eagles stay aggressive on the serve, it will help them hang with any team they face going forward.
Byron is determined to finish better than it did last year, when the team was ousted in the regional semifinals — senior captain Raegan Forgie made that point clear at beginning and end of district play. Brown City will be a challenge, featuring a strong outside hitting unit so the Byron defense will have to be on its toes both at net and behind the attack line.
