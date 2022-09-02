CHESANING — Even after his team outlasted Chesaning 40-14 Thursday night, Hornets head coach Clint Galvas said he and his team have improvements to make.
Eventually pulling away in the second half, and especially the fourth quarter, Galvas referenced some first-half miscues that cost his team.
“It was a weird game, a little bit, in a sense,” Galvas said. “They came out with a lot of energy, you’re playing a cross-town rival, and I don’t think we matched their energy.”
Chesaning was chippy in the first half, attempting to land several haymakers and take the sting away from the Hornets on the Indians’ home field.
Despite a field control strategy employed by Chesaning, which capitalized on several quick-strike plays in the first half — including a halfback pass for a touchdown — Galvas was confident in his defense.
A 95-yard interception return for a touchdown by Alec Wenzlick took the wind out of the Indians’ sails, though, and took the Hornets into halftime up 16-14.
And that’s a theme for these young Hornets, who had some success running the football, but rode the strength of their run game to the win.
“I’m proud of our guys and how we responded in the second half,” Galvas added. “It was tough to focus. They weren’t going to lay down. They’re a tough team.”
Galvas said he wasn’t pleased with his own play calling in the game. He vowed to improve before his team’s next game.
“You won’t see that again,” Galvas said. He credited his defense with again carrying the day, the same as they did in Week 1 against Jackson Lumen Christi during a 12-7 victory over the perennial state power.
The Hornets’ strong run game was anchored by QB Jack Kulhanek. He carried the rock 12 times for 115 yards and a score, while going 7 of 11 through the air for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, the Hornets were paced by Brady Gross with six tackles, followed by Nolan Mulcahy, John Shanafelt, Jaden Curry and Colton Symons with 4 1/2 tackles each.
Raphael Woods, a standout, do-everything player for the Hornets in 2021, was among Thursday’s spectators. The former Hornet liked what he saw.
“We’re coming for that state championship,” Woods said as the final seconds ticked away.
