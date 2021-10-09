MORRICE — Wyatt Wesley ran for 185 yards and had four scores to lead Morrice past Genesee 58-14 for a homecoming win in a lightning-shortened contest that was called off before halftime.
Following the game, Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett, who broke Bill McCarrick’s record for all-time wins at Morrice (now 66) with Friday’s victory, said he was pleased with his team’s overall performance, but wanted to clean a few things up and keep moving forward this season.
“I think this defense right here is really as good as the one we won (the state championship) in 2018 with,” Crockett said. “We still have some work to do on our coverage. But overall, our front is extremely strong and it’s going to be hard to move us out of the way. We’re looking forward to the next two weeks to keep doing what we’re doing and get to the playoffs as healthy as we can.”
He was pleased with the play of Morrice’s offensive line, as well, and the way they opened holes for Wesley, as well as the Orioles other running backs.
“We pride ourselves on our offensive line,” Crockett added. “We say that before the game that our offensive and defensive lines are going to make us what we are. We’re fortunate that we have good running backs behind them. Without the offensive line, three-year starters for the most part, we wouldn’t be where we are. It’s not just this week, it’s every single week. We get off the ball and we move people.”
Morrice’s defense gave up two long plays to Genesee’s offense, one a 77-yard touchdown run by Wolves (4-2, 3-2 North Central Thumb League Stars) quarterback Alton Davis in the first quarter. The other was a long Davis touchdown pass on fourth and long also in the first quarter.
Otherwise, Crockett said he was happy with the way his defense played, with several passes batted at the line of scrimmage, an interception and steady pressure on Genesee’s quarterbacks.
Morrice (7-0, 5-0 NCTL Stars) was led on defense by Jonah Mosher with four solo tackles, followed by Wesley and Travis Farrow with three tackles each, Dustin Copeland with two, and Marcus Rogers, Tim Ramsey, and Nanasy with one each.
Nanasy added two sacks for the Orioles and Payton Chapko had one sack.
“Even with the pressure, all week we’re working on Davis,” Crockett said. “We know how good he is. He’s a tremendous athlete, very electric when he gets outside the pocket … But for the most part, getting a little pressure, getting our hands up in the passing lane and knocking a few things down was good for us.”
Genesee was led in rushing by Davis, with 97 yards and a touchdown. Davis was 3 of 11 passing for 41 yards and a touchdown. Michael Croak was 4 of 8 for 50 yards.
Wesley had touchdown runs of 31, 30, 5, and 15 yards, giving him 28 rushing touchdowns (30 total) on the season. He opened the scoring on the first possession of the game to take the lead 6-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
Following a Genesee three-and-out and a partially-blocked punt, Devon Dietz punched in a 14-yard touchdown. The conversion attempt was also no good, leaving the Orioles ahead 12-0.
Genesee scored on Davis’ first-quarter run, but touchdown runs of 60 and 47 yards by Todd Nanasy effectively put the game away well before halftime. Both Crockett and Genesee head coach Ben Almasy agreed to go to halftime with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter.
However, the lightning did not stop, and with the score lopsided in Morrice’s favor, the game was called as final.
Morrice rushed for 394 yards and scored on every possession. Wesley paced the team in yardage and was complemented by Nanasy, who had 150 yards and two touchdowns. Dietz finished with 18 yards and a touchdown, and Farrow had 41 yards and a score.
After the game, Wesley said his teammates and offensive line are making it easy for the Orioles to remain undefeated thus far this season.
“Blocking’s great,” Wesley said. “I just run off their blocks and whatever they can do, I try and get in the end zone for them. It’s not just one person, it’s a whole team.”
Wesley was quick to credit the Orioles defense for getting the offense more chances to score, too.
“Defense is always outstanding,” Wesley added. “We take a lot of pride in our defense. Two plays got away from us. It happens. We gotta lock ‘em down. (Alton Davis) is electric.”
Wesley said his personal motivation for the rest of the year is to stay healthy. Last season, he was unable to play in Morrice’s 49-0 playoff loss to Adrian Lenawee Christian, and doesn’t want to repeat the experience.
“That was hard for me to watch and I just don’t want it to happen again,” Wesley said. “Just one game at a time. Everybody stay healthy and everybody stay good. Just one game at a time until we make it there.”
