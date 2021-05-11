MONTROSE — New Lothrop’s baseball team swept Montrose 12-3 and 12-2 Monday to improve to 8-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Julius Garza pitched the Hornets to victory in Game 1. He worked the first five innings, yielding three runs and four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Ty Kohlmann had four hits for New Lothrop. Trevor Eustace and Cam Orr each laced three hits.
In Game 2, New Lothrop needed just five innings to win because of the mercy rule. Orr gained the pitching win, working all five innings and allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
New Lothrop’s Brady Birchmeier was a home run short of the cycle. Kohlmann had a triple and a double while joining Eustace with two hits.
Durand takes two from O-E
DURAND — Durand swept Ovid-Elsie 12-2 and 8-6 Monday.
Trenton Boisclair captured the pitching win in Game 1. Boisclair went all six innings, scattering three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Ben Nebo and Austin Kelley each had three hits for the Railroaders. Devin Freier, Ryan Tolene and Boisclair each had two hits. Boisclair and Kelley each drove in three runs, while Nebo plated two.
Carson Gregory took the loss, giving up seven runs and seven hits. He struck out eight and walked three. Kayden Leslie, Jacob Tomasek and Dylan Carman each had one hit for the Marauders.
In the nightcap, Devin Freier pitched six-plus innings to earn the win. Kelley came on in the seventh for the save.
Freier and Nebo each recorded two hits. Carter Boisclair doubled and had two RBIs. Nebo and Ryan Tolene also had two RBIs.
Tyler Bancroft took the loss, giving up six runs on four hits. Ian Hehrer pitched five innings of relief and gave up two runs and two hits with five strikeouts.
Leslie hit two doubles for the Marauders (3-12, 3-6 MMAC) and drove in two runs. Braxton Stenger batted 2-for-3.
Fenton sweeps Corunna
FENTON — Corunna jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third inning of Game 1, but Fenton rallied for a 9-8 victory on Connor Luck’s walkoff single with one out in the seventh.
Fenton (12-5-1, 12-2 Flint Metro League) scored five runs in the third, three in the fifth and one in the seventh. The Tigers then completed the sweep with a 6-2 win in six innings.
Both teams had 12 hits in the first game. Cole Mieske had three for the Cavaliers (10-10, 2-10 Flint Metro). Jack Belmer drove in four runs with a double and single. Hunter McCorkle, Carson Socia and Belmer all had two hits.
In Game 2, McCorkle had two hits, while Scout Jones and Belmer each had one. Porter Zeeman and Belmer each drove in a run.
Flushing wins twice at Owosso
OWOSSO — Flushing defeated Owosso twice on Monday, 12-6 and 16-5.
Wyatt Leland drove in five of Owosso’s six runs in Game 1, including a three-run homer. Branix Pakosz added two hits.
Leland started and pitched four innings.
In the nightcap, Tuttle smacked two of Owosso’s five hits. Damon Burdick started and threw 22/3 innings; Pakosz and Cody Fields finished the game.
The Trojans fell to 1-11 in the Flint Metro League. Flushing improved to 12-3 in league action.
Byron, Mt. Morris trade wins
MT. MORRIS — Byron and Mt. Morris split a Monday doubleheader.
Mt. Morris won the first game 8-6 despite the two hits from Byron’s Troy Bedell and Matt Johnson.
Grayson Viener took the pitching loss. He gave up eight runs on 10 hits over six innings. Viener struck out six and walked none.
Byron came back for a 9-2 victory in the nightcap as a five-run sixth inning keyed the Eagles’ victory.
Tyler Hermann pitched a two-hitter over seven innings for Byron.
He struck out six. Johnson had one hit and drove in two runs for the Eagles.
