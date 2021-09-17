FLUSHING — Flushing swept Owosso 8-0 Friday, winning every match in straight sets.
In first through fourth singles, Jay Tuttle fell 6-1, 6-4; Drew Mofield lost 6-0, 6-0; Everett McVay lost 6-0, 6-0; and Zach Wart was toppled 6-0, 6-0.
The Trojans dropped the No. 1 through 4 doubles matches. Harrison Ketchum and Carter Kline lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles; Lucas Crane and Desiree Mofield dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match; Aaron Jafri and Keanan Springer fell 6-1, 6-2; and Nick Nidiffer and David Neese lost 6-2, 6-1.
