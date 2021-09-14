BATH — Owosso’s girls cross country team was third at Saturday’s Bret Clements Invitational.
Libby Summerland (20 minutes, 43.22 seconds) and Josie Jenkinson (20:49.78) finished seventh and eighth, respectively for the Trojans. Emma Johnson was 16th in 21:16.69.
Owosso had 106 points, while Goodrich (63) and Marshall (80) took the top two spots.
Owosso’s boys finished 13th with 340 points. Jack Smith was the top Trojan runner in 34th (18:48.4).
Morrice girls fourth
at Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE — Morrice’s girls cross country team took fourth at Saturday’s Trent Carter Invitational at Breckenridge.
Aubrey Rogers was 22nd for the Orioles in 25 minutes, 47.66 seconds. Maise Campbell was 25th in 25:53.29.
St. Louis (16 points) beat Breckenridge (54) for the team title. The Sharks swept the top four spots.
Luke Dutcher led the Morrice boys in 17th (20:00.12). The Orioles did not have a team score with only four runners.
St. Louis won the meet with 22 points, placing four runners in the top five. Breckenridge was second with 41 points.
