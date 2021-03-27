LAINGSBURG — Sarah Marvin had 22 points and 20 rebounds — eclipsing 1,000 rebounds in her career — as Byron outlasted Laingsburg to capture the Division 3 district title Friday, 47-37.
The Eagles (17-0) were limited to just seven players Friday, playing without senior Makayla Clement and sophomore Reese Forgie. Laingsburg (8-4) pulled within three midway through the fourth quarter, but Marvin sank eight straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“(Makayla Clement’s) little sister (Makenna) stepped up, the entire team stepped up and I think that’s just a testament to our team,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “Even without one of our best players, we were still able to fight through and get the win.”
Marvin, now with career 1,011 rebounds, helped Byron win its 26th straight — due to COVID-19, the Eagles were never eliminated from the postseason last year. The senior also passed New Lothrop’s Sarah Warner (1,286 points) for fifth on the all-time area scoring list with 1,296 career points. Only four area players have eclipsed 1,300 points.
“(Sarah’s) a competitor, she just gets it done when she needs to get it done,” Theresa Marvin said. “With pm;u having seven girls tonight, I felt she really put the team on her back and fought for that win for the team.”
Makenna Clement deflated Laingburg’s home crowd early, sinking a corner 3 to stake the Eagles to a 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Wolfpack junior Julia Starr responded with a 3 of her own a few moments later, but Clement found her way inside for an easy bucket on the ensuing possession to increase Byron’s lead to 14-4 at the end of the first.
The Wolfpack held Byron to just five points in the second, with 3-pointers by Starr and Lorna Strieff cutting the deficit to 19-11 at halftime.
Byron regained its rhythm offensively in the third, extending the lead to 13 on a 3-pointer by Clement. Laingsburg’s Grace Graham responded with a three-point play with 1:20 left in the third, drawing hard contact from Sarah Marvin on a layup.
Graham stole the ball on Byron’s ensuing possession, drawing another foul to put her at the free-throw line. The senior guard split the foul shots, drawing Laingsburg within nine at the end of the third, 31-22.
A corner 3 from Ellie Baynes to open the fourth quarter brought the Wolfpack crowd to a crescendo, with the sophomore guard following up with a contested layup on the next possession to cut Byron’s lead to four, prompting an Eagles timeout.
“Our mindset and our conversation (during the timeout) was that their momentum stops here,” Sarah Marvin said.
That’s exactly what the Eagles did.
After Starr hit a 3-pointer to cut the Eagles lead to three, Sarah Marvin ensured the Wolfpack would come no closer, finding MaryAnn Montgomery for a transition layup, hitting an inside shot of her own, and connecting with Clement for another layup to pull away 39-30.
“Those seniors, they refuse to lose and I’m just super proud of them,” Theresa Marvin said. “From crashing the boards to taking care of the ball at the end, they fought through.”
Laingsburg head coach Doug Hurst said he was very pleased with how his team battled back after falling behind by double-digits early.
“You’ve got to play with heart and you’ve got to have mental toughness and they did that, every one of them did that (tonight),” Hurst said. ” They never quit and they hung in there.”
Reflecting on the coronavirus-altered season, Hurst said he was incredibly grateful the team got to compete at all.
“(This team) is equal to one of the hardest working ones I’ve ever had,” Hurst said. “We just played above and beyond the whole season and I am just so proud of them.”
