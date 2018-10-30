DURAND — Just when Perry looked like it was going to put Durand away in Monday’s district volleyball opener, the Railroaders rallied for 10 straight points to force a winner-take-all fifth set.
The Ramblers (16-26-4), however, got their game back and outlasted Durand 27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9 to earn a spot in today’s Division 2 district semifinals against Fowlerville at 7 p.m. Today’s first semifinal will pit Williamston against Lake Fenton at 5 p.m. The championship match is Thursday at 5 p.m.
“We just played one point at a time,” Perry senior libero Megan Demerly said of the final set. “We didn’t care if they got a point, we just needed it back. Coach (Stephen Fitzpatrick) told us just to do what we do best. I was very nervous.”
Loraine Tharnish recorded a team-high eight aces for Perry. Elizabeth Gramza finished with 25 kills and 19 assists, while Demerly had 35 digs and came up with some big serves in the fifth set.
“It’s more of a chess match,” Gramza said. “One set you win and one set you don’t and you’ve got to move the pieces and find out where the open spot is. If they’re covering the line every time, they’re going to leave a nice spot open. You just have to pay attention to what they’re doing, so you can change yourself.”
Fitzpatrick let out a big sigh of relief when it was over.
“Durand is a scrappy team,” Fitzpatrick said. “I talked to (Railroaders coach Cassandra Maynard) at the end and the first thing we said was that it was a fun game to play and fun game to watch. I would have liked not to have to go five sets, but this is the first district win we’ve had in quite a few years. I’m excited about it and the girls are excited — but I told them we’re not done yet. We’ve got to rest up and come back (tonight).”
Fitzpatrick said Tharnish’s serving was key to winning the match.
“Loraine Tharnish had a very good night for us — she served very well, which made the difference,” Fitzpatrick said. “At the serving line, we were very efficient tonight and especially in set five.”
Durand co-captain Devi Hodge said the Railroaders were playing off of their emotions in the fourth set but couldn’t get it back in the fifth.
“Adrenalin — we were a roller coaster,” she said. “I think we played pretty well — usually we’re up and down.”
MacKenzie Pancheck had four kills for Durand, which was coming off a 2-5 record in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference this season. Durand also got three kills apiece from Hodge and Haley Raupp. Alivia Gilson had 27 digs and joined Maddie McMillan with four aces. Clara Henry had 20 digs and 10 assists.
Gramza’s serving keyed Perry’s 3-0 start in the fifth set. The Ramblers maintained that lead throughout, building an 8-4 advantage with Gramza’s kill. Durand closed to within 10-7 but Demerly delivered a pair of ace serves and Durand made a pair of hitting errors and Perry eventually won the final set, 15-9.
Durand had rallied from a 20-15 deficit in set four to go ahead 21-20 on Pancheck’s tip. Cora Lynn’s kill completed a 25-20 victory that proved to be short-lived for the Railroaders.
Lynn said the Railroaders ended the season strong.
“I’m really proud of how this season went,” Lynn said. “I wasn’t expecting to play so well with a great group of girls.”
Division 2 District at Durand
PERRY def. DURAND
27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — MacKenzie Paycheck 4, Devi Hodge 3, Haley Raupp 3. Perry — Elizabeth Gramza 25
Assists: Durand — Clara Henry 10. Perry — Elizabeth Gramza 19.
Blocks: Durand — Pancheck 2.
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilna 27, Hodge 21, Henry 20. Perry — Megan Demerly 35.
Aces: Durand — Gilna 4, Maddie McMillan 4. Perry — Loraine Tharnish 8.
Records: Perry 16-26-4. Durand N/A
