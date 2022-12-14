ELSIE — Clay Wittenberg scored 23 points with seven rebounds and Ovid-Elsie defeated New Lothrop in boys basketball play, 52-42, Tuesday.
Logan Thompson scored 15 points for the Marauders (3-0 overall, 2-0 MMAC). Gunner McCreery sank three 3-pointers for nine points and Braxton Stenger had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Wittenberg scored 15 of his points in the second half. The Marauders led 22-19 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters.
New Lothrop (0-2, 0-2) featured Greg Henderson’s 13 points and Ty Kohlmann’s 12 points. Ethan Birchmeier scored seven and Alex Henige and Jaden Curry scored six and four, respectively.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Greg Henderson 6 0-0 13, Ty Kohlmann 4 3-6 12, Ethan Birchmeier 3 0-0 7, Alex Henige 2 1-2 6, Jaden Curry 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 4-9 42.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Hunter Bates 0 1-4 1, Braxton Stenger 1 0-0 2, Gunner McCreery 3 0-0 9, Beau Price 1 0-0 2, Clay Wittenberg 11 0-3 23, Logan Thompson 4 5-6 15. Totals 20 6-13 52.
Durand 76, Montrose 33
MONTROSE — Austin Kelley scored 22 points with three steals and Gabe Lynn delivered 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as Durand remained unbeaten with a 76-33 road win over Montrose Tuesday.
Durand, averaging 79 points per game while giving up 39, improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the MMAC.
Markell Tate had 12 points for the Railroaders while Alex Bruni scored nine and Carter Boisclair scored seven.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 22 points, Gabe Lynn 21 points, Markell Tate 12 points, Alex Bruni 9 points, Carter Boisclair 7 points, Brayden Joslin 3 points, Brayden Kelley 2 points.
^
Chesaning 70, Mt. Morris 51
CHESANING — Evan List scored 19 points, Reese Greenfelder scored 18 points with eight rebounds and three steals and Mason Struck scored 16 points with seven rebounds and four steals as Chesaning improved to 4-0 Tuesday by beating Mt. Morris, 70-51.
Eli Escamilla added eight points while Jaylen Anderson had five points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Indians (2-0 MMAC). Nate Ferry contributed six steals.
Mt. Morris fell to 2-1 and 1-1 in the MMAC.
CHESANING SCORING: Evan List 19 points, Reese Greenfelder 18 points, Mason Struck 16 points, Eli Escamilla 8 points, Jaylen Anderson 5 points, Nate Ferry 4 points.
^
Byron 38, LakeVille 33
BYRON — Trevor Ritter scored 13 points with five blocks, six rebounds, three steals and two assists as Byron captured its first win of the season, 38-33, over LakeVille Tuesday.
Jalen Branch scored eight points for the Eagles (1-1 MMAC, 1-2 overall) while Nathan Erdman had five points, three blocks, three steals and three rebounds. Reece Arndt had 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals, Glen L’Esperance had five blocks and six rebounds and Owen Thomas had seven rebounds.
BYRON SCORING: Owen Thomas 2 points, Nathan Erdman 5 points, Glen L’Esperance 3 points, Reece Arndt 2 points, Trevor Ritter 13 points, Mitchell Morrow 3 points, Jalen Branch 8 points.
^
Flint Elite 72, Morrice 30
MORRICE — Unbeaten Flint Elite topped Morrice 72-30 Tuesday despite Travis Farrow’s 14-point night.
Travis Smith scored five points and Oliver Long added seven rebounds for the Orioles (1-3, 0-2 GAC Blue).
Flint Elite (3-0, 2-0 GAC Blue) got 14 points from Kameron Jones.
MORRICE SCORING: Oliver Long 1 0-0 2, Travis Smith 2 1-6 5, Logan Smith 1 0-1 2, Travis Farrow 6 2-4 14, Drew McGowan 2 0-0 4, Caden Binkley 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 4-13 30.
^
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ovid-Elsie 30, New Lothrop 16
ELSIE — Evalyn Cole and Ava Bates each scored nine points and Braeden Tokar added eight points as Ovid-Elsie topped New Lothrop, 30-16, Tuesday to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the MMAC.
Bates had seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
“I was really proud of our defensive effort tonight,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham. “Our defensive focus and energy has been there all year but we need to help ourselves out offensively by hitting our bunnies. Our energy seems to flow with our scoring.”
New Lothrop (2-2, 1-1 MMAC) was led by Lily Bruff’s eight points and three steals. Laina Yates had six points while Izzy Heslip and Ashlyn Orr each snared six rebounds.
“I was very happy with our defensive effort tonight,” James Perry said of his New Lothrop squad. “I thought our girls played tough on that end of the floor and made it difficult for O-E to get in a rhythm on offense. Unfortunately, our offense was non existent.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 1-1 8, Laina yates 2 0-0 6, Ashlyn Orr 0 2-2 2. Totals 5 3-3 16.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Izzy Loynes 1 0-0 2, Braeden Tokar 3 2-2 8, Evalyn Cole 4 0-0 9, Ellyana Carman 0 1-2 1, Hailee Campbell 0 1-2 1, Ava Bates 4 0-0 9. Totals 12 4-6 30.
^
Chesaning 63, Mt. Morris 29
CHESANING — Charley Mahan scored 17 points with seven steals, Hannah Oakes had 13 points and six steals and Ava Devereaux added 12 points to steer Chesaning past Mt. Morris 63-29 Tuesday.
The Indians rose to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the MMAC.
Kylie Florian and Avery Beckman each scored five points for the winning side.
Chesaning, up 37-22 at halftime, outscored the visitors 26-7 in the second half.
“I challenged the team to play to our expectations and they responded,” said Chesaning coach Steve Keck. “It was a nice display of team basketball.”
CHESANING SCORING: Charley Mahan 17 points, Hannah Oakes 13 points, Ava Devereaux 12 points, Kylie Florian 5 points, Avery Beckman 5 points, Madison Steele 4 points, Natalie Pierce 4 points, Hannah Cooper 3 points.
^
Montrose 51, Durand 38
MONTROSE — Izzy Konesny scored 12 points and Jordyn Lawrence netted 11 but Durand fell to Montrose 51-38 Tuesday.
Raine Smith scored five points for the Railroaders, now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the MMAC.
Montrose (1-3, 1-1) got 13 points from Alivia Schultz, 12 from Nadyia Walsh and 10 from Hannah Robinson.
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Vaeh Cooke 1 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 1 0-0 2, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Lawrence 3 4-6 11, Izzy Konesny 5 2-6 12, Marissa Harper 0 1-2 1, Raine Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 7-14 51.
^
Morrice 66, Flint Elite 15
MORRICE — Makenzie Doerner scored 28 points with eight rebounds, seven steals and seven assists and Aubrey Rogers added 22 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as Morrice routed Flint Elite 66-15 Tuesday.
The Orioles improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the GAC Blue.
Kaylee McGowan scored seven points for the Orioles.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Doerner 12 3-6 28, Kaylee McGowan 3 1-2 7, Alexa Rose 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Beem 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 9 4-5 22. Totals 28 9-15 66.
^
LakeVille 38, Byron 31
BYRON — Jordan Huhn scored 13 points with five rebounds and four assists and Haylee Schott scored 10 points with five rebounds and two steals but LakeVille downed Byron, 38-31, Tuesday.
“We started off on a 7-0 run but had trouble sustaining the lead and fell behind,” said Byron coach Trish Miller. “We had a better effort as the second half got going but came up a little short.”
Reese Forgie had five points and six rebounds for the Eagles (2-3, 1-2 MMAC).
BYRON SCORING: Ashley Nixon 0 3-7 3, Reese Forgie 1 3-8 5, Haylee Schott 5 0-2 10, Jordan Huhn 5 1-5 13. Totals 11 7-20 31.
