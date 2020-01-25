NEW LOTHROP — Avery Moore scored 16 points to lead New Lothrop past Durand 48-33 Friday night.
Dylan Shaydik added 11 points for the Hornets (9-1, 8-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who picked up a half-game on idle Ovid-Elsie (9-0, 8-0) in the league race.
“That was another outstanding defensive performance tonight,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We have really been solid all year defensively and it keeps us in games when we didn’t shoot well.”
Chandler Cleveland, Jaylen Jones and Austin Frizzelle scored seven points apiece for the Railroaders (5-6, 3-6). Kyle Winslow had eight rebounds and Evan Egan added seven rebounds and four assists.
“It was a five-point game with just four minutes remaining, but (we) just couldn’t get over the hump against (New Lothrop’s) shooting,” Durand coach Dave Inman said.
Chesaning, O-E postponed due to illness
CHESANING — Friday’s Ovid-Elsie at Chesaning varsity boys basketball game was postponed to Feb. 5 due to a team illness, Chesaning’s athletic department tweeted.
The rescheduled game at Chesaning will begin at 6 pm.
The varsity girls game, originally part of a doubleheader, was played Friday as scheduled.
Byron 65, Montrose 51
BYRON — Byron snapped a three-game losing streak with a 65-51 victory over Montrose, sweeping the season series with the Rams.
Casey Hatfield finished with a double-double and led Byron with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. The Eagles improved to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the MMAC.
Montrose (0-9, 0-7) remained winless on the season.
Hamady 67, Morrice 65
MORRICE — Morrice found itself in another tight contest, but couldn’t come away with the victory this time as Flint Hamady held on 67-65 Friday night.
Hunter McGowan led the way for a balanced Orioles scoring attack with 14 points. Peyton Smith also finished in double figures for the Orioles with 13 points.
Morrice (2-6, 1-6 Genesee Area Conference) held on to beat Portland St. Patrick 57-54 Monday.
Kendell Hill scored a game-high 22 points for the Hawks (2-6, 2-5).
Laingsburg 72, Fulton 65
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg outlasted Middleton Fulton in a shootout that saw 28 made 3-pointers.
The Hawes brothers once again led the Wolfpack (8-1, 6-1 Michigan Athletic Conference). Gabe Hawes scored 26 points, while Zach Hawes had 12. Aidan Soeltner and Colt Wurm both also ended the night in double digits with 13 points apiece.
Laingsburg took a half-game lead in the CMAC with the win, thanks to Pewamo-Westphalia routing previously unbeaten Potterville 56-24 Friday night.
Both those teams are now 5-1 in league play.
NEW LOTHROP 48, DURAND 33
NEW LOTHROP (9-1, 8-1 MMAC): Avery Moore 5 3-6 16, Trevor Bishop 1 2-2 4, Luke Birchmeier 2 0-0 4, Jake Graves 0 2-2 4, Bryce Richardson 3 0-0 7, Dylan Shaydik 0 2-2 2, Ty Kohlmann 3 3-3 11, Jayden Galloup 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 14-17 48.
DURAND (5-6, 3-6 MMAC): Ben Nebo 2 0-0 5, Gabe Lynn 0 1-2 1, Kyle WInslow 2 0-2 4, Chandler Cleveland 3 0-1 7, Jaylen Jones 2 2-4 7, Connor LaFave 1 0-0 2, Evan Egan 1 0-0 2, Austin Frizzelle 3 0-0 7. Totals: 13 3-9 33.
NL 7 4 22 15 — 48
Durand 4 5 11 13 — 33
3-Point Goals: Durand (Nebo 1, Cleveland 1, Jones 1, Frizzelle 1). New Lothrop (Moore 3, Kohlmann 2, Richardson 1). Rebounds: Durand (Winslow 8, Egan 7).
Byron 65, Montrose 51
Montrose (0-9, 0-8): No stats available Totals: 51.
Byron (4-6, 4-6): Casey Hatfield 9 1-1 19 Totals: 25 9-20 65.
Montrose 9 16 15 11 — 51
Byron 13 13 20 19 — 65
3-Point Goals: Byron 6 (Braden Hoffman 2). Rebounds: Byron 22 (Hatfield 13). Assists: Byron 13 (Josh Green 4). Steals: Byron 9 (Caleb Oliver 3). Blocked Shots: Byron 5 (Hatfield 2, Oliver 2).
Flint Hamady 67, Morrice 65
Flint Hamady (2-6, 2-4): Kendell Hill 7 7-8 22 Totals: 21 20-33 67.
Morrice (2-6, 1-5): Hunter McGowan 6 1-2 14, Peyton Smith 7 8-12 13, Owen Doerner 3 1-2 8, Jack Nanasy 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 11-19 65.
Flint Hamady 15 21 14 17 — 67
Morrice 11 16 17 21 — 65
3-Point Goals: Morrice 4 (McGowan 2); Flint Hamady 5 (Hall 3). Rebounds: Morrice 27 (Smith 11). Assists: Morrice 8 (Smith 3). Steals: Morrice 11 (Doerner 3). Blocked Shots: Morrice 5 (Shane Cole 2).
Laingsburg 72, Fulton 65
Fulton (7-3, 4-3): Sam Jung 6 18, Totals: 22 7-15 65.
Laingsburg (8-1, 6-1): Gabe Hawes 8 26, Zach Hawes 5 12, Aidan Soeltner 5 13, Colt Wurm 5 13 Totals: 27 4-5 72.
Fulton 17 19 14 15 — 65
Laingsburg 19 21 20 12 — 72
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 14; Fulton 14. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Laingsburg 17; Fulton 12. Assists: Laingsburg 25; Fulton 18. Steals: Laingsburg 6; Fulton 6. Blocked Shots: Laingsburg 3. Turnovers: Laingsburg 13, Fulton 5.
