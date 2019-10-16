OWOSSO — After a surprise first-round upset, Owosso coach Phil Gobel knew things wouldn’t get any easier going into Tuesday’s Division 2 district semifinal against Fenton.
“(The) first time we met these guys (Fenton), 8-1 was the final score,” Gobel said.
Owosso would have to play an outstanding game to advance, but it just wasn’t the Trojan’s night. Owosso’s district run came to an end as Fenton won 5-0 at Willman Field.
Fenton struck quickly and never looked back, getting its first goal in the 7th minute. In the time between goals, the Tigers dominated possession time and lived in Owosso’s half of the field.
By the 14th minute, Fenton had its second goal as a result of a whiffed save attempt. Fenton continued to hammer the Trojan defense and scored again three minutes later after nearly constant pressure.
During that same time frame, Owosso struggled to create offense. When Owosso got control of the ball it was met almost immediately by Fenton defenders. If a Trojan got a pass off it seemed like there was always Fenton challenge at the other end.
In the first 18 minutes of play, the Trojans only managed one promising attack that ended with a Joey Devaras shot and a Fenton save.
“I’m going to give credit to our kids for working hard and not backing down, but I want to give credit to Fenton too; they’re a strong program.” Gobel said. “They’re great in space, make great touches, they’re very selective about when they’re going to shoot and in all honesty our kids aren’t used to that style of soccer.”
Following the third goal Owosso made a change at goalie swapping Andrew Vreibel for Brennen Baran. The change didn’t make much of a difference as Fenton went on to score two more goals in the half — one in the 24th minute and again in the 36th.
The second half saw more of the same — Owosso struggled to generate offense and Fenton dominated possession time.
The Trojans finished the game with just two shots, only one of which was on target. Vreibel and Baran made 10 saves.
Despite the defeat, Gobel said he was still proud of his team.
“We’ve come a long way,” Gobel said “We lost a lot of seniors and played a lot of first time varsity players on the squad. It took some time for us to get used to how varsity soccer is played versus (junior varsity).”
Owosso made it to the semifinals after upsetting Flint Kearsley 3-1 Thursday behind Isaac DeWeese’s hat trick. Kearsley had beaten the Trojans 2-0 Sept. 19 during Flint Metro League play.
“I will always remember that first game against Kersley,” Gobel said. “We got beat pretty good by them early in the season but we were able to learn, work and hone in our individual skills and we were able to surprise them.”
Gobel said he is optimistic about the program’s future.
“We’re going to continue to work. We have a great base of students that dedicate a lot of time and effort to developing their skills, getting in shape and understanding the game better.”
