CORUNNA — Corunna erased an early 20-0 hole and rallied to beat Lake Fenton 28-20 Friday night for its second straight win.
Corunna 3-2 (3-2 Flint Metro League Stars) fell behind 20-0 after one quarter, capped by Reid Shumaker’s 14-yard TD pass to John Grigg. Scout Jones started the Cavs’ comeback, scoring on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter to make it 20-6 at half.
Corunna took the lead in the third, as Colin Lavery found the end zone on a 4-yard run and Jones’ 25-yard interception return for a TD made it 21-20. Nick Steinacker caught a 25-yard insurance TD in the fourth from Jaden Herrick.
Jones had 82 yards on 15 carries. Herrick completed six of 12 passes for 58 yards, and Steinacker caught four passes for 50 yards.
Jacob Lloyd had 12 tackles, including a sack on defense. Jones added nine stops.
Shumaker was 14 of 28 passing for 192 yards and was picked off three times by Corunna.
Laingsburg 46, Bath 36
LAINGSBURG — Doug Matthews tossed three touchdowns as Laingsburg came back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Bath in a shootout Friday.
Bath went ahead 14-0 with 5:46 to play in the second quarter and led 22-7 with three minutes to play in the half. However, Matthews tossed a pair of TDs 25 seconds apart — aided by a Michael Rutila interception — to bring the Wolfpack within 22-21 at the break.
Laingsburg took the lead for good early in the third quarter on Lucas Woodruff’s 11-yard TD run.
Matthews finished 6 of 10 passing for 162 yards. Zach Hawes also tossed two touchdowns, completing 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards. Woodruff had three catches for 121 yards and a score and added 37 yards on the ground. Hawes caught three passes for 87 yards and two TDs.
Zach Fortino and DayShawn Bowman also caught touchdown passes for Laingsburg. Bowman had 12 tackles on defense, while Taylor Zdenahilk had 14.
Morrice 57, Kingston 0
MORRICE — Morrice plowed over Kingston to improve to 5-0 Friday night.
No details were reported by press time. The win secured the Orioles their third straight North Central Thumb League championship in a pandemic-shortened season.
The Cardinals fell to 1-4 overall.
Mt. Morris 14, Ovid-Elsie 13
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie was stuffed on a two-point conversion attempt early in the fourth quarter and Mt. Morris held on for the win Friday.
Eddy Evans punched in a 2-yard touchdown for O-E (2-3, 2-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) with 10:29 to play in the fourth to bring the Marauders within 14-13, but he was stopped on the ensuing two-point try.
Cal Byrnes gave the Marauders a 7-0 lead early in the first on a 40-yard TD run. Mt. Morris went ahead 8-7 in the third quarter on a 97-yard TD pass from Landon Shoens to Angelito Sesma. The Panthers pushed it to 14-7 as Shoens found Sesma for a 16-yard score.
Evans finished with 104 yards on 14 carries. Byrnes had 56 yards on six attempts, with Logan Thompson adding 56 yards on 22 carries. Dylan Carman completed 5 of 14 passes for 57 yards.
On defense, O-E’s Clay Wittenburg had seven tackles. Evans also picked off two passes.
Shoens finished 10 of 21 passing for 208 yards for Mt. Morris (2-3, 2-3). Sesma had four catches for 166 yards.
Goodrich 49, Owosso 0
GOODRICH — Aidan Rubio tossed four touchdowns as Owosso was shut out for the second straight week Friday.
Rubio completed 8 of 13 passes for 163 yards. His favorite target was Milo Deciechi, who hauled in five passes for 120 yards and two scores.
Jace Simerson added 105 yards and a TD on 12 carries for the Martians.
Owosso (1-4, 1-4 Flint Metro League Stars) failed to score for the second game in a row after being blanked by rival Corunna 55-0 last week.
Owosso quarterback Shore BeDen was 4 of 8 passing for 56 yards. Charles Goldman led the Trojan’s ground attack with 28 yards on 12 carries.
Ted Worthington had three catches for 43 yards.
Goodrich (3-1, 3-1) outgained Owosso 375-75 on the night.
