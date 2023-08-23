NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop football may be moving down from Division 7 to D-8 for the 2023 season, but the Hornets’ expectations haven’t downsized one bit.
Easily the area’s most successful program during head coach Clint Galvas’ 15-year tenure — the Hornets have won two Division 7 state championships since 2018 and Galvas’ 144 career wins already rank second all-time locally, behind only Byron’s Roger Bashore — winning is in the dirt in New Lothrop. It’s Ford Field or bust year-in-year-out
“Obviously, I think the ultimate goal every year is to compete for a state title; I think that’s the standard set here in New Lothrop,” said head coach Clint Galvas. “We’ve obviously had a lot of good teams here in the last 15 years since I’ve been here, and I think this team is no different and they stack up with any of them.”
With what Galvas said is a fairly young squad — the Hornets lost 13 seniors from last year’s team, a good chunk of their varsity roster — the key will be taking a week-by-week approach, while also keeping in mind larger goals: recapturing its Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference crown and making it to the playoffs healthy.
New Lothrop was denied the MMAC title last season after stumbling in back-to-back games against Ovid-Elsie and eventual champion Durand, but the Hornets made the area’s deepest playoff run that saw, reaching the D-7 semifinals.
“Starting with Week 1, our focus is on Week 1, and then it’ll be on Week 2, but along the way, we’d like to make it to Week 10 and hopefully capture our league title again that got away from us last year and try to reclaim that. Make it to Week 10 and anything can happen from there,” Galvas said.
That approach puts the focus squarely on the season opener, which pits New Lothrop against regular playoff participant Muskegon Catholic Central. Coincidentally, the Crusaders are also returning to D-8 after competing in D-6 in 2022.
“I think we’ll find a pretty good gauge in Week 1 when we play (MCC). They brought back a lot of guys from last year, and are going to be very, very tough, so we’ll find out where we’re at in the grand scheme of Division 8 right off the bat,” Galvas said.
The key to everything New Lothrop does on offense this season will be senior quarterback Jack Kulhanek.
Kulhanek is entering his third year as the Hornets’ starter. Last year, he had a terrific campaign, finishing second in the area in passing yards with 1,697 and third in the area in rushing with 1,386. He accounted for 26 TDs through the air and another 17 on the ground.
One thing Kulhanek could stand to improve on is turnovers. The QB threw 12 picks in 2022 — too-high tally in a spread option offense that Galvas says is “about 80%” predicated on the quarterback making the right reads.
Galvas is confident that Kulhanek will take another big step forward this year, giving the Hornets a high floor.
“Having a three-year varsity starting quarterback returning is a huge deal for us. It’s essentially like having another coach out there on the field for you. He knows the offense as good as I do. At this point in his career, he’s so dang good at making reads that it just makes thing really smooth,” Galvas said. “And even the transition for some of the young guys filling in the shoes of some of our seniors we lost last year, he helps that transition because he’s able to help everyone out on what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Kulhanek apparently has a mind meld with his coach on this topic.
“It’s definitely nice because it’s less of getting to know the offense and more of reps — keep doing it, keep perfecting it — and just helping out the younger ones coming up to be the best we can be,” he said.
Kulhanek’s steady hand will go a long way towards helping the Hornets paper over some of the holes in last year’s roster.
New Lothrop will be tasked with replacing All-Area first teamers in running back Nolan Mulcahy, leading receiver Nick Barnette and D-7 first team all-state left tackle Jaden Curry on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, New Lothrop’s losses include Grayson Orr, a first team all-state and all-MMAC defensive end; linebacker Brady Gross, who posted 91 tackles and two interceptions and was a unanimous first-teamer in the MMAC; and defensive back Alec Wenzlick, a first-team all-region player, who accounted for 12 pass break-ups and three interceptions.
Despite the losses, Galvas says the 2023 team has no shortage of impact players, many of whom go both ways.
“Colton Symons is also a three-year varsity starter, and he’ll be starting on both sides of the ball (tight end and defensive end). Slade Raleigh will be playing offensive line and defensive line as well. Those are both senior captains, three-year varsity guys, so between Jack (Kulhanek), Slade and Colton, those are three guys that we’re going to be hanging our hat on those three for sure,” he said.
Galvas said he was also excited about Kaven Unangst, a junior who will play running back and corner for New Lothrop.
“He’s a big impact player for us. He’s a junior this year but he started last year as a sophomore and he just is a high-motor guy, a high-skill guy, and he’s going to make a number of big plays for us on both sides of the ball so we’re excited to have (Kaven) back,” he said.
Galvas said Cole Niec, starting at running back and middle linebacker, would also be a name to watch.
“We’ll be looking for a big season from him on both sides of the ball as well,” Galvas said.
Niec is also of the mindset that delivering the school a championship trumps any individual goals he has in 2023.
“Individual stuff, I haven’t really thought about that too much. Touchdowns and tackles, they don’t really matter that much. I think a win is the most important thing,” he said.
