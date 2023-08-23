nl
Courtesy Photo

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop football may be moving down from Division 7 to D-8 for the 2023 season, but the Hornets’ expectations haven’t downsized one bit.

Easily the area’s most successful program during head coach Clint Galvas’ 15-year tenure — the Hornets have won two Division 7 state championships since 2018 and Galvas’ 144 career wins already rank second all-time locally, behind only Byron’s Roger Bashore — winning is in the dirt in New Lothrop. It’s Ford Field or bust year-in-year-out

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.