ELSIE — Cal Byrnes and Josh Swender each scored twice, and Ethan Byrnes added a goal and two assists as Ovid-Elsie’s boys soccer team shut-out Otisville LakeVille 6-0 Tuesday.
Jackson Thorton added a goal on a penalty shot.
T.J. Hurst, Noah Fahey and Camren Cuthbert each contributed an assist.
Coach Justin Fluharty said he was impressed with his team’s effort.
“The team is growing stronger every game,” Fluharty said. “We concentrated on penentrating the defense in this game and had some great scoring chances that we capitalized on.”
