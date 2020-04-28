DURAND — Durand senior Jake Mills has signed to play football for Adrian College.
Mills helped Durand to two winning seasons, including a 2019 playoff berth. Mills was an all-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference honorable mention his junior year and was second team as a senior, despite missing multiple league games due to injuries.
He led the team in interceptions in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and was senior captain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.