LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg held off Ovid-Elsie 6-5 Monday in a nonconference battle.
Ovid-Elsie (10-4-1) took a 1-0 lead on Evalyn Cole’s goal, assisted by Kiah Longoria. Brooke Putnam tied it up for Laingsburg before O-E’s Hailee Campbell put the Marauders back up 2-1 on an unassisted goal.
Laingsburg (11-5) stormed back with five straight goals in the first half to take a 6-2 lead into the break. Addison Elkins, off an assist from Lorna Strieff, made it 2-2. Elkins then added an unassisted goal before Strieff wrapped a pair of goals around Emily Gutzman’s score.
The Marauders scored three times in the second half as Longoria scored twice and Campbell added an unassisted goal to close the scoring.
O-E led in shots, 19-13.
“This was a great game to simply be a part of,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said.
Byron 9, MP Sacred Heart 7
BYRON — Byron overcame a 6-2 deficit to rally past Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 9-7 Monday.
Julianna Goodrich brought the Eagles within 6-3 with 5:46 left in the first half. Julia Slackta earned the assist.
Juul Hartmans, who finished the night with five goals, scored four times in the second half to help the Eagles storm back. Haartmans tied the score at 7 with 22:17 left on an assist by Pearl Schmidt. Schmidt then made it 8-7 off an assist from Kierra Conslen with 15:20 to go.
Haartmans capped the scoring with 3:51 left on a pass from Sophie Kerkhoven.
Goodrich had two goals for Byron. Baylie Vilani and Schmidt each had one goal.
Byron’s Mya Foster made 14 saves and gave up two goals. Amber Snow saved two and allowed five goals.
Brandon 1, Owosso 0
ORTONVILLE — Ortonville Brandon edged Owosso 1-0 Monday despite outshooting the Trojans 34-2 margin.
Lily Usher made 16 saves and surpassed 500 in her career.
“Our team contested all 34 shots taken by our opponent,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “We are so proud of keeper Lily Usher … she is guaranteed to take over as the all-time OHS soccer leader in saves early in her senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.