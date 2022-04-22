DURAND — It was a near-perfect performance by the Durand girls tennis team.
The Railroaders (3-2, 1-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) captured an 8-0 victory over visiting Mt. Morris on a sunny, spring-like day Thursday on the blue courts at Durand High School.
It was a perfect except for one unwelcome visitor — a live snake that just happened to drop by on the court when Durand’s No. 1 singles player, Emma Warren, was in the midst of a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
A bird dropped the snake by mistake and made a few trips back above the court to voice its displeasure — but Warren quickly shook off the distraction and took care of business, topping Mt. Morris senior Natalie Foster in straight sets.
“It has never happened before,” Warren said. “It’s different. We were assuming it was dropped, but I didn’t see it drop. It could have slithered on the court from the grass. It got to me a little but I was OK after it happened. My dad took care of it.”
After the snake was flung over the fence, Warren made quick work of her opponent, improving her season record to 2-3.
“My serves weren’t great but they were doing better at the end,” Warren said. “I still think I need some work on moving the ball around — where the opponent is not. There’s always ways where I can improve. Pretty much I just want to learn in my senior season. I mean this is only my second year playing because COVID took away my freshman year. Last year I was No. 3 singles and now, moving to No. 1, it’s a big jump.”
The first flight to finish was No. 1 doubles, where Durand sophomore Raegan Taylor and junior partner Jillian Reddy posted a 6-0, 6-0 triumph to improve to 4-1 this spring.
“We’ve been playing very well lately,” Taylor said. “Yesterday at Chesaning we won (in three sets). We kind of even each other out. We both evenly serve, we both evenly play at the net.”
Reddy had a similar outlook.
“We are even with each other and if one of us is having a bad day, I know we cover each other very well,” Reddy said.
Taylor and Reddy are playing together for the first time this season but have jelled together well, according to head coach Nicole Carpenter. The three-set victory against MMAC defending champion Chesaning on Wednesday has given Taylor and Reddy a boost of confidence.
“When I put them together, I thought they would be a really good doubles team,” Carpenter said. “It did take them a little while to kind of click. And yesterday at Chesaning, it seemed like it finally clicked and they played really well individually and played really well together. So hopefully, it’s a little bit of a new start for them.”
At No. 2 singles, Durand senior Mia Coleman was also a quick winner. Coleman swept Mikayla Wesenick of the Panthers 6-0, 6-0 to improve to 2-2 this season.
“I was spotting my serves in certain areas,” Coleman said after the victory.
Wynn Carpenter, Durand’s No. 3 singles player, emerged with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to close out the match. Carpenter, just a freshman, turned back Princess Savage of Mt. Morris with an effective serve.
The ninth-grader improved to 2-3 on the season.
“I was happy with my serves,” Wynn Carpenter said. “But my other shots were all over the place. I mean, I wasn’t as consistent as I would like to be.”
Durand won unopposed at four flights. Earning forfeit wins were fourth singles sophomore Julia Burk; No. 2 doubles players Ally Fraley, a senior, and Deedee Lane, a freshman; No. 3 doubles players Ashlynn Duffey, a junior, and Marissa Harper, a freshman; and No. 4 doubles players Jaci Garske and Londyn Laviolette, both freshmen.
Carpenter said her team continues to improve its game and, despite a 5-3 loss to Chesaning and a 6-2 defeat to Ovid-Elsie, Carpenter said anything could happen at the upcoming MMAC Tournament.
“I think the MMAC Tournament could be very interesting,” Nicole Carpenter said. “We had some close matches (against those teams) and you never know from one day to the next.”
