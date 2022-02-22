ELSIE — Caitlyn Walter had 16 points and Ovid-Elsie escaped Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 54-49 Monday night to remain unbeaten.
Braeden Tokar and Ava Bates added 13 points each for the Marauders (18-0). O-E, ranked No. 9 in this week’s Division 2 Associated Press poll, hadn’t allowed a team within single digits since a 54-52 win over Ionia in its season opener.
“We knew that we were in for a challenge because they have some tremendous shooters and this was a game of runs which we really could never put them away,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “As soon as we’d get a double-digit lead, they’d come storming back. But that’s why we wanted a game like this — this was a great test for us heading down the stretch.”
Bates added five rebounds and Evalayn Cole dished out five assists for the Marauders.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Rylee Lewis 0 2-2 2, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 2, Walter 5 6-8 16, Braylon Byrnes 1 1-4 3, Tokar 4 3-4 13, Cole 1 0-2 3, Hailee Campbell 1 0-0 2, Bates 5 3-4 13. Totals 18 15-24 54.
AHOC TOTALS: 16 12-15 49.
Byron 40, Mt. Morris 35
BYRON — Haylee Schott scored 12 points and hauled in 28 rebounds as Byron held off Mt. Morris 40-35 Monday.
Reese Forgie added six points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Byron (4-14, 3-10 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line; Byron went just 11 of 33 and Mt. Morris was 7 of 25.
The rebuilding Eagles, the MMAC champion the past three seasons, will finish thieir league slate Friday night against Otisville LakeVille.
BYRON SCORING: Hailee Lang 2 0-0 4, Kierra Conlen 1 0-1 2, Shiann Bacon 0 0-2 0, Ashley Nixon 2 1-4 3, Mya Foster 2 0-0 5, Forgie 1 4-14 6, Schott 5 2-6 12, Jordan Huhn 1 4-6 6. Totals 4 11-33 40.
MT. MORRIS TOTALS: 9 7-25 35.
