MONTROSE — Carley Martin had 17 kills Tuesday to lift New Lothrop past Montrose in volleyball 25-6, 25-14, 25-13.
Avery Krupp had six kills and five aces and Marissa Rombach added five kills and four blocks for the Hornets (16-8, 4-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
New Lothrop’s Taylor Moore recorded 26 assists. Madison Wendling had 18 digs and three aces.
Byron 3, Durand 1
DURAND — Byron outlasted Durand 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 Tuesday.
Haylee Schott led the way with 12 kills, eight digs and four blocks. Kylee Wolanin had six aces to go with 12 assists and six digs. Maddie Spears had six kills while Anya Wasilenski added five.
Durand featured the play of Avery Gilson, with 43 digs; Jessica Winslow, with eight blocks and three kills; and Jordyn Lawrence with 10 kills and two blocks. Jade Garske finished with 25 digs, four aces and six kills. Hayley Carpenter had six kills and five blocks.
More stats: Byron — Pearl Schmidt 10 assists; Jaden Zakoor 13 digs. Durand — Alicia Wright 16 digs; Sydney Leydig 20 assists, 12 digs; Sydney Spaulding 16 digs, 4 aces.
Webberville 3, Morrice 0
WEBBERVILLE — Webberville swept Morrice 25-20, 25-11, 25-17 Tuesday.
The Orioles, falling to 10-7 overall, were led by Emma Valentine’s six kills and Abi Beem’s 12 assists. Kaylee McGowan had three kills and three blocks.
Aubrey Rogers added two aces and one block for the Orioles. Makenzie Doerner had eight digs and Anna Gooding had six digs.
Ovid-Elsie falls to Mt. Morris
ELSIE — Mt. Morris beat Ovid-Elsie and denied the Marauders a chance at the MMAC championship Tuesday.
O-E Superintendent Ryan Cunningham tweeted Tuesday that the Panthers (6-0 MMAC) had beaten the Marauders (5-1 MMAC). No score or details were given.
Ovid-Elsie’s last league championship was a co-title in 1987 as part of the now-defunct Mid-Michigan Conference.
