FLINT — Hunter McCorkle and Caleb Stahr led Corunna past Flint Kearsley, 12-1 and 7-3, Monday.
“Both hit well all day and Hunter only allowed three hits while pitching six innings in Game 1,” Corunna coach Chuck Osika said.
McCorkle struck out two and walked two while pitching all the way in Game 1. The Cavaliers (15-13, 7-13 Flint Metro League) supported him by smashing 14 hits. Stahr had three hits and drove in four runs. Gavin Darling, Scout Jones, McCorkle and Kaiden DeVellis each had two hits.
In the nightcap, Stahr pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out 12. He walked one and gave up three runs on six hits.
McCorkle recorded four hits and drove in three runs. Darling and Stahr had two hits for the Cavs, who totaled 12.
Perry splits on Senior Night
PERRY — Perry and Vermontville Maple Valley traded wins Monday on the Ramblers’ Senior Night.
Maple Valley won the first game, 8-2. Jylon Peek took the pitching loss, working 4 2/3 innings. Peek gave up eight runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked four.
Blake Lantis and Cole Alli each had one hit and one RBI for Perry.
In Game 2, Perry captured a 6-4 victory with Lantis earning the victory. He worked six innings and surrendered three runs on four hits. Lantis struck out seven and walked three. Jack Lamb pitched one inning of relief, giving up one run and one hit.
Lamb also smashed three hits and drove in two runs.
Byron wins twice
OTISVILLE — Byron swept Otisville LakeVille 14-4 and 14-6 Monday.
Tyler Hermann was the winning pitcher in Game 1. Hermann struck out nine and walked none, working 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits.
Hermann tagged two hits on the offensive end. Teammate Caleb Joslin had four RBIs.
In Game 2, Billy Bailey stroked four hits for the Eagles.
Grayson Viener was the winning pitcher. He gave up six runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings. Viener struck out two.
Mt. Morris takes two from Durand
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris swept Durand, 5-4 and 9-5 Monday.
Devin Freier had three hits for the Railroaders in Game 1, while Ben Nebo added two.
Freier had two hits in the nightcap.
Owosso falls twice
SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek took two games from Owosso, 8-3 and 10-9 in 10 innings Saturday.
The Trojans lost in extra innings despite Hugh Doyle’s three hits. Teddy Worthington delivered two hits for Owosso.
Doyle started and battled through four innings, giving up four hits and striking out two. Jay Tuttle pitched in relief, surrendering one hit and striking out one. Branix Pakosz pitched in the 10th.
In Game 1, Peyton Fields had two of Owosso’s six hits. Wyatt Leland pitched five innings, giving up eight hits with three strikeouts. Tuttle pitched the final inning, giving up a hit.
