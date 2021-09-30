CORUNNA — Corunna senior outside hitter Josalyn Stratton put the exclamation points on Wednesday’s sweep of visiting Ortonville Brandon.
Stratton served up the final 11 points as Corunna stormed past the Blackhawks, 25-14, 25-14, 25-7 on Senior Night.
“In the third set, I knew we were up by quite a bit but, with all the hype going on it was definitely very adrenaline-rushing,” Stratton said. “I’m really glad we got the win — especially with it being Senior Night. That really means a lot.”
Corunna junior Neele’ge’ Sims continued her standout play with 16 kills. Stratton also played a big role with six aces and six kills.
Junior setter Kira Patrick had eight aces and 21 assists. Jenna Bauman, a junior defensive specialist, added 13 digs. The Cavaliers improved to 3-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 11-8-4 overall.
Corunna coach Kari Carnell said Stratton and senior Mary Yerian both gave the Cavaliers a spark in their own way.
“It was a good win to honor our seniors with,” Carnell said. “I think our seniors played a pretty big role in our win tonight. Obviously, Josalyn with her serving and Mary had a really good game at the net. Offensively, she made some really smart decisions.”
Yerian, a senior middle blocker/outside hitter, said the Senior Night festivities made it even more important for Corunna to prevail.
“I just really wanted to win it, I don’t know,” Yerian said. “Just win it to make it a night to remember.”
Corunna’s other senior, Ellie Toney, is nursing an ACL injury she sustained over the summer and was watching from the bench.
Brandon fell to 1-4 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Corunna went up quickly in the first game, building a 9-4 lead. Patrick delivered the final two service points in the 11-point victory.
In Game 2, Corunna held a 15-13 lead before a resounding kill from Sims made it a three-point lead. Corunna went on to score nine of the next 10 points.
Stratton took the serving line in Game 3 with Corunna protecting a 14-7 lead and promptly scored the next 11 points to make it a quick night for the Cavaliers.
“I think we played really well and I think our passes were under control,” Yerian said. “I feel like everything was good.”
