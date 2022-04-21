CHESANING — New Lothrop senior Clara Krupp went 4-for-4 Wednesday, winning the 800-meter run, the 1,600 run, the 3,200 run and the 3,200 relay as the Hornets won the first of three Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamborees.
New Lothrop scored 167 points, holding off second-place Chesaning (145) and third-place Ovid-Elsie (1281/2). Rounding out the field were Durand (72), Byron (61 1/2), Otisville LakeVille (56), Mt. Morris (10) and Montrose (5).
Krupp won the 800 in 2 minutes, 37.22 seconds, with Hannah Oakes of Chesaning second in 2:44.57.
“I feel like the 800 was really good,” Krupp said. “I had to push a little more.”
Krupp won the 3,200 in 12:44.59 and the 1,600 run in 5:56.89. She led off New Lothrop’s 3,200 relay win (11:18.06) with teammates Josie Bauman, Klara Mulcahy and Ally Andres.
“We were really well rounded today and we scored everywhere,” New Lothrop coach Tim Krupp said. “Clara (Krupp) had a nice meet today — we ask a lot out of her. She’s very versatile, but we decided to use her in the distances today because she’s a good 400 kid and she’d be good in the 200. Everybody came through — our 200 kids (Ally Andres and Elizabeth Heslip) really came through for us too. It really was a well-rounded effort.”
Andres was first for New Lothrop in the 400 dash (1:07.0), while the Hornets also won the 400 relay with Ella Mulcahy, Heslip, Ashlyn Albert and Laina Yates (56.20). New Lothrop won the 800 relay with Chalea Herron, Mulcahy, Yates and Andres (2:01.32).
Chesaning was first in the 1,600 relay thanks to Makayla Reiber, Hannah Oakes, Taylor Bailey and Avery Beckman (4:43.98). Kyla Jackson also placed first for the Indians in the shot put (32-11 1/2). Beckman won the pole vault at 7-6.
Ovid-Elsie’s Jessica Kozlowski won the 100 hurdles in 18.19 seconds.
Durand picked up four first-place finishes, including two from Jordyn Lawrence in the long jump (14-11) and high jump (4-4). Jessica Winslow won the discus with a personal-best throw of 85-3 1/2, while Logan Zerka won the 300 hurdles in 55.87.
“I PR’d by four feet today,” Winslow said. “I think I have just been working on my spin a lot — so everything sort of fell in place on that.”
CHESANING BOYS TRIUMPH
While the meet spanned well over five hours in length and ended at dusk, the endurance test proved well worth it for the Chesaning boys.
The Indians emerged as the winner, scoring 154 points on their home track. Ovid-Elsie ran second with 118. Montrose was third at 101 1/2. Rounding out the standings were Byron (86), New Lothrop (73), Durand (61 1/2), Otisville LakeVille (28) and Mt. Morris (9).
One of the big wins for Chesaning came in the 800 run when Levi Maier, who sprained his ankle earlier in the day, gutted out a come-from-behind win over Montrose adversary Chase Hobson. Maier took the lead on the final lap and narrowly held off Hobson, 2:07.30 to 2:07.97. Hobson won the 1,600 and 3,200 races.
“I was just going out and trying my best to win the race, Maier said. “I knew Chase would give me a run for my money today … It was definitely a great race. We went out slow and he set the pace and took the lead. That second lap, he just took off and I really had to give everything I had to stick with him.”
Another big win came from Chesaning senior Brenden Quackenbush, who bested another Montrose competitor, Levi Harber (45-7). Quackenbush won the shot put with a personal-record toss of 50-1; his previous best was 49-11 1/2.
“I had some good warm up throws,” he said. “I started a little rough, but I made some little adjustments and I eventually got it there.”
Quackenbush later finished second in the discus with a season-best toss of 136 feet. Harber topped that with a throw of 147-6.
Grant Sampson of Chesaning won the 300 hurdles in 44.22. Chesaning’s 1,600 relay team of Corbin Walker, Sampson, Caleb Walker and Maier placed first in 3:44.27.
Ovid-Elsie’s boys featured freshman Tryce Tokar, who won the pole vault at 13-feet even. Teammmates Eddy Evans and Andrew Hall both cleared 10 feet even to finish second and third, respectively.
Tokar started at 11 feet, cleared that height with room to spare and kept going.
“I started at 11 feet because it was kind of windy today,” Tokar said. “I wanted to get in a couple of warmup jumps before I went on to bigger heights. We were shooting for 13-3 at the end there, but we didn’t have the right sized pole. With a bigger pole, I think we get over it.”
The Marauders also won the 800 relay with Kaden West, Evans, Jamison Custer and Christian Schmidtfranz clocking 1:39.69. Ovid-Elsie topped the 3,200 relay thanks to Jacob Schaub, Custer, Ryan Gavenda and Gunner McCreery (9:29.65).
Byron got victories from Caden Aldrich (200 dash, 24.20) and Nathan Webster (110 hurdles, 17.47).
New Lothrop won the 400 relay with Nolan Mulcahy, Hayden Andres, Nick Barnette and Ethan Birchmeier (47.13).
Birchmeier also won the long jump at 17-9 1/2 for the Hornets.
Durand’s Evan Samson won the high jump by clearing 6 feet even.
