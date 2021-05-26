NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior Cam Orr delivered two walkoff hits on Senior Night and junior Brady Birchmeier added two more home runs as the Hornets swept Fowlerville 14-13 and 10-9 Tuesday.
Orr clubbed a two-out, game-winning solo homer in the bottom of the seventh as New Lothrop (25-3) won the first game. Orr smacked three hits in the game, adding two walks and five RBIs.
Birchmeier hit his 13th homer of the season, a three-run shot, and Cannon Cromwell also powered a two-run homer. Birchmeier won in relief, pitching the final two innings. He gave up one earned run and two hits with two strikeouts.
In Game 2, New Lothrop captured a 10-9 victory as Orr powered a one-out sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Julius Garza, who tagged up from third.
Birchmeier, who broke the school record for home runs in a season Monday, hit a solo homer in the nightcap to give him 14 on the season.
Ty Kohlmann and Avery Morse each rapped three hits.
Birchmeier again won in relief. He pitched two innings and gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said that both games were fiercely fought.
“Two hard games, very chippy,” Almasy said. “Fowlerville is a very good baseball team. Their record might be below average, but they’ve lost a lot of one-run and two-run games. They gave us all we wanted. We scored 24 runs. We usually score a lot, but we gave up a lot of runs today.”
Chesaning finishes second in MMAC
MONTROSE — Chesaning swept Montrose 7-1 and 10-1 Monday to finish second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference at 10-4. The Indians improved to 16-8-1 overall.
Tyler Sager (6-1) pitched a complete-game two-hitter in the first game. He struck out 16 and walked none.
Sager, Lucas Powell, Logan Fulk and Zach Marzluft each powered two hits. Sager batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Freshman Nash Wendling (5-1) pitched a three-hitter for Chesaning in Game 2. He pitched seven innings and gave up one unearned run with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Powell batted 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Sager was 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBIs. Marzluft had two hits and drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.