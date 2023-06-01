EAST LANSING — Owosso junior Ryan Dahl shot an 84 to place 12th at Wednesday’s Division 2 boys golf regional at Timber Ridge Golf Club in East Lansing.
Dahl was five shots away from qualifying for the upcoming state finals as an individual.
The three individual qualifiers were Landon Watters of Flint Kearsley (76), Kole Putnam of Gaylord (79) and Carter Gerard of Haslett (79).
Flint Powers Catholic was first in the team standings at 330. DeWitt (333) and Alpena (340) were second and third, respectively.
Owosso shot 14th in the 19-school field with a 380.
Owosso junior Jonathan Mazza placed 50th with a 93. Owen Feldpausch shot 97 and Hunter Babcock carded 106.
Chesaning’s Everett 33rd at D-3 regionals
SANDUSKY — Chesaning sophomore Quinton Everett finished 33rd at Wednesday’s Division 3 boys golf regional at Woodland Hills Golf Course.
Everett shot an 87.
The three individual state qualifiers were Jeffrey Sager of Alma (75), Cole Brady of Pinconning (77) and Carson Shampo of Sandusky (77).
Chesaning finished 16th as a team with a 391. Justin Lange shot 97 and finished 63rd. Cohen Distelrath shot 103 and Josh Lange shot 104.
Saginaw Swan Valley was first (323) with Millington (325) and Shepherd (326) rounding out the top three.
BASEBALL
Corunna completes regular season at 25-5
GRAND BLANC — Corunna head baseball coach Chuck Osika wanted to get his team ready for the upcoming district tournament on Saturday, so he had his Cavaliers play some stiff competition this week.
Corunna swept fellow 20-win squad Chesaning on Tuesday, but Division 1 Grand Blanc proved to be too much for the Cavs in Wednesday’s road doubleheader. Corunna fell 8-0 and 18-8 to finish the regular season with a record of 25-5.
“We wanted to find two quality opponents to get us ready for the district,” said Osika. “I feel that playing Chesaning and Grand Blanc this week has prepared us for that.”
In Game 1 vs. the Bobcats, Corunna was outhit 10-4. Colby Ardelean and Collin Thompson each had two hits for the Cavaliers.
Corbin Reed pitched 3 2/3 innings and was charged with five runs on six hits. Braylon Socia pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits.
In Game 2, Grand Blanc won in five innings by 10 runs. Parker Isham took the loss. He worked one inning and gave up six runs on four hits. Three other pitchers worked for the Cavaliers.
Bryce Edington had two hits and one RBI for the Cavaiers.
Corunna plays Lake Fenton at 10 a.m. Saturday in a district semifinal at Owosso High School.
Both the Cavaliers and Blue Devils finished 12-3 atop the Flint Metro League Stars Division in 2023.
SOFTBALL
Owosso, Richmond split
OWOSSO — The annual doubleheader between Owosso and Richmond took place Wednesday and the teams ended up splitting.
Owosso dropped the first game 10-0 in six innings.
Danica Dwyer took the loss, giving up eight hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
The Trojans had just two hits with Sydney Somers and Kylee Nesbit each singling.
The Trojans won the nightcap, although no official score was supplied at press-time.
Owosso was plagued by eight errors Wednesday, four in each game.
Audri Hrncharik was the winning pitcher in Game 2, giving up seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
Reese Thayer led the Trojan offensive attack in Game 2 with two hits.
Owosso (21-15) now focuses on Saturday’s Division 2 district at Fowlerville.
The Trojans’ first assignment will be a battle with Fowlerville at 10 a.m.
Chesaning sweeps Cavaliers
CHESANING — Chesaning swept Corunna 9-0 and 7-2 in eight innings Tuesday in a non-conference doubleheader at home.
Chesaning’s Brezlyn Struck pitched a 6-hit shutout in Game 1 with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
The Indians were led offensively by Hailey Rolfe, with two hits, and Abigail Meder, with two hits and three RBI.
In Game 2, Chesaning broke a 2-2 stalemate with five runs in the eighth inning.
Autumn Mahoney laced three hits for the Indians and scored twice.
Ava Devereaux was the winner in the circle. She gave up four hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts.
Chesaning finished the regular season with a 22-10 record including a 14-2 finish in its last 16 regular season games.
The Indians will clash with Hemlock (18-13) Friday at 2 p.m. in a first round Division 3 district game at Saginaw Valley Lutheran.
New Lothrop, Waverly split
NEW LOTHROP — Lansing Waverly won the first game, 1-0, Tuesday but New Lothrop bounced back for a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
Mallory Heroux pitched the first three innings of Game 1, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Delaney Gross and Brianna Heroux saw relief duty with Brianna Heroux taking the loss. She gave up one run on two hits and two walks.
Victoria Henige had two of New Lothrop’s four hits in Game 1.
In Game 2, Sara Dammann laced five hits including a double. She drove in three runs.
Brianna Heroux got the start and the win. She worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run. She struck out three.
New Lothrop improved to 23-13 in the regular season.
