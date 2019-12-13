ELSIE — Shayne Loynes scored 21 points with five steals and four assists to lead Ovid-Elsie past Byron, 61-41, in boys varsity basketball action Thursday.
The Marauders, now 2-0 on the season, also featured Justin Moore, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Hurst scored eight points for Ovid-Elsie, which unleashed a 17-2 scoring run in the second quarter.
Byron, now 0-2 this season, trailed 30-11 at halftime.
The Eagles were led by 15-point scorer Josh Green and 11-point scorer Braden Hoffman. Casey Hatfield added six points and Jacob Huhn scored five.
Loynes, a point guard for the Marauders, scored 10 of his points in the second quarter when the Eagles expanded a four-point lead to 19.
“Shayne had an outstanding second quarter and he just takes care of his business,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz. “We worked harder to get some better shots against Byron’s zone and we had a good inside-outside game going.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
OVID-ELSIE 61, BYRON 41
BYRON (0-2): Josh Green 5 3-5 15, Jacob Miller 1 1-2 3, Braden Hoffman 4 0-0 11, Kooper Ciszewski 0 0-1 0, Casey Hatfield 2 2-2 6, Jacob Huhn 2 0-0 5, Caleb Oliver 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 7-12 41.
OVID-ELSIE (2-0): Shayne Loynes 9 1-2 21, Jackson Thornton 1 2-3 4, Adam Barton 1 0-0 3, Kyren Henning 1 -0-0 2, Justin Moore 7 1-1 15, Chase Pierce 1 0-0 3, Aaron Hurst 2 2-2 8, Dylan Carman 1 0-0 2, Jordan Renfroe 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 6-9 61.
Byron 9 2 15 15 — 41
O-E 13 17 19 12 — 61
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 7 (Hurst 2, Loynes 2, Barton 1, Renfroe 1, Chase Pierce 1). Byron 6 (Green 2, Hoffman 3, Huhn). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 33 (Moore 10, Thornton 6, Loynes 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Ovid-Elsie 15. Byron 10. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 15 (Loynes 4). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 15 (Loynes 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.