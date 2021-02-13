DURAND — Lillian Skaryd and Karissa Ferry each scored 15 points and the Chesaning girls opened their season with a 51-40 victory over Durand Friday.
Ferry, a senior forward, finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds and three assists. Ava Devereaux scored seven points and Meghan Florian had six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“We were a little unsure because it was our first game,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “But once we got going, it was a lot of fun.”
Chesaning was coming off a 19-5 campaign that included a district title, but the Indians graduated several seniors off that team. This year’s squad is trying to make its own mark.
“The girls stepped up and filled some shoes,” he said. “We made a lot of mistakes in that fourth quarter, but for the most part I’m happy. Durand had no quit tonight, so hats off to them.”
Skaryd ignited the Chesaning fastbreak in the opening quarter, scoring nine of her points.
“With it being our first game, we were all nervous,” Skyard said. “We came out strong and we pushed it down the court.”
Chesaning led 27-12 by halftime and 39-17 after three quarters. Durand finished with a 23-12 run in the final eight minutes.
Durand (1-1, 0-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) featured the play of sophomore guard Jordyn Lawrence, who finished with 16 points. Junior Jade Garske added 10 points and six rebounds while Sydney Leydig scored five points.
“We worked together a lot better in the second half and we realized that we needed to be more of a team and talk — and I think we did that really well,” Lawrence said.
Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said his team, even if it is relatively young, still has some high goals.
“Our goal every day is to get better,” Ferry said. “Our biggest goal is to get back to the district championship. The girls have worked hard and I’m very happy with them.”
Chesaning scoring: Meghan Florian 3 0-2 6, Lillian Skaryd 6 2-3 15, Ava Devereaux 3 1-4 7, Allison Oakes 2 0-2 4, Avery Butcher 1 0-0 2, Karissa Ferry 5 5-11 15, Alexia Mugute 1 0-0 2.
Durand scoring: Sydney Leydig 1 2-2 5, Madison Raley 0 3-6 3, Jordyn Lawrence 6 2-3 16, Jade Garske 3 2-2 10, Mackenzi Asln 1 0-0 2, Shiane Root 1 0-4 2, Jessica Winslow 1 0-2 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.