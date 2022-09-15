CORUNNA — The Cavaliers appeared to have Goodrich on the proverbial volleyball ropes.
While the visiting Martians won the first set 25-19 Wednesday, Corunna evened the score with a 25-17 win in set two and continued to ride that momentum with a 9-5 lead early in set three. From there it was back and forth but, in the longest and most action-packed rally of the night, the Cavaliers seemed to seize the momentum again as 6-foot senior middle hitter Neele’ge’ Sims put down a thunderous kill that gave Corunna a 19-18 lead and forced a Martian timeout.
The Corunna home crowd, perhaps sensing a possible upset, let out a collective roar but it proved to be for naught. The timeout seemed to settle Goodrich down and the Martians, eliminating some serving and hitting errors, found their second wind and Corunna’s upset hopes crashed to the court. The Martians eventually won the set 25-22 and followed it up with a 25-18 win in set four.
Sims, committed to play at Missouri State, stood out just like her bright orange shoes. The senior finished the night with a season-high 20 kills, four blocks and two aces. The Cavaliers also featured senior setter Kira Patrick’s 20 assists and 11 digs. Jenna Bauman, Corunna’s senior libero, added seven digs.
Cavalier first-year varsity coach Brandiss Ward said there were many encouraging signs in the match, but noted the bottom line was the Cavaliers made too many mistakes — 13 service errors and eight more on serve receive.
“That’s 20 points right there that we gave them,” Ward said.
Ward said in order to win, she would like to see the Cavaliers make five or fewer service errors and eight or fewer serve receive mistakes. Goodrich, however, is a strong team, she said.
“They are a top team and they swept Owosso — who we just lost to before — and we took them (the Martians) to four and so, we have our moments of good and our moments of bad,” Ward said. “We’ve got to find our goal of just being steady … Game 3 was the best game tonight and we let up. We could have finished that game stronger than we did. It’s a matter of focus of going out there and finishing the job.”
Sims’ performance was impressive, the Ward said.
“I’m always impressed with Neele’ge’,” Ward said. “She’s our leader and we look to her to do a lot of things and we’re asking her to play the position in the back row that she doesn’t play consistently. So she’s learning, just like the rest of us. Jenna Bauman is doing a great job, shoring up our defense. We’re still learning as a team and getting used to who’s out there but Jenna did her job.”
Goodrich’s rollercoaster victory gave the Martians an 8-5 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Corunna, despite matching Goodrich point-for-point for much of the night, slumped to 2-8-1 overall and 0-3 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Bauman said it’s all about eliminating or shortening lapses in focus or down time.
“We did have the momentum and I think we need to stay on that pedal and keep riding the high instead of getting into our lows that we get into,” Bauman said. “Our serving errors hurt and serving the ball out of bounds and not getting those in cost us.”
Sims said Goodrich is one of the tougher teams in the league and Wednesday’s effort was encouraging.
“I would say we have a very tough league and we’re right there — we just need to find that level of consistency where we come out on top and not on bottom,” Sims said. “It’s just fine tuning those little things and getting those passes and putting the ball down when we can. We’re right there though.”
“I think we were in it,” Patrick said. “But at some point, we ran out of gas. But I mean, we have it in us. I believe we do. Once we can maintain that (the momentum) everything will be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.