CORUNNA — The Cavaliers appeared to have Goodrich on the proverbial volleyball ropes.

While the visiting Martians won the first set 25-19 Wednesday, Corunna evened the score with a 25-17 win in set two and continued to ride that momentum with a 9-5 lead early in set three. From there it was back and forth but, in the longest and most action-packed rally of the night, the Cavaliers seemed to seize the momentum again as 6-foot senior middle hitter Neele’ge’ Sims put down a thunderous kill that gave Corunna a 19-18 lead and forced a Martian timeout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.