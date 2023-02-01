ELSIE — Two league leaders who have made a living off of defense battled hard for 32 minutes on Tuesday, but, ultimately, the team that was expected to win did.

The Laingsburg Wolfpack — ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press in its MHSAA Divison 3 poll — improved to 13-0, with a 52-40 road win over Mid-Michigan Activities Conference frontrunner Ovid-Elsie (11-2).

