ELSIE — Two league leaders who have made a living off of defense battled hard for 32 minutes on Tuesday, but, ultimately, the team that was expected to win did.
The Laingsburg Wolfpack — ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press in its MHSAA Divison 3 poll — improved to 13-0, with a 52-40 road win over Mid-Michigan Activities Conference frontrunner Ovid-Elsie (11-2).
So tenacious was the Laingsburg defense that it held O-E scoreless for the first 41/2 minutes of the game, allowing the Wolfpack to build an 11-2 lead early on.
That advantage would balloon to 35-20 after three quarters before the Marauders were able to scratch a few points back in the final period.
Ty Randall, who buried three 3-pointers in the second half for the Wolfpack, finished with a team-best 13 points. He also had the assignment of defending Ovid-Elsie’s most explosive player in Clay Wittenberg. Wittenberg, who battled foul trouble, was held to six points after coming into the game averaging well over 17 for the Marauders.
Randall said he knew what he wanted to do once he got the assignment to guard Wittenberg.
“Basically to be physical — I mean, he’s a strong kid and that’s why they put me on him,” Randall said. “Because they knew I am a strong, physical kid. They just wanted me to shut him down.”
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said that Randall did his job on both ends of the floor while leading the charge in a tough, physical game.
The Wolfpack, which made 11-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Marauders at bay, got 10 points apiece from Zander Woodruff and Jacob Essenberg. Woodruff shot 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, but was held well below his average himself by Ovid-Elsie’s defensive ace, Braxton Stenger. Brayden Thomas scored nine points for Laingsburg, and Luke Snyder added seven.
Coach Morrill said that Randall’s were especially crucial given that the Wolfpack was without the services of senior guard/forward Eli Woodruff, who was dressed in a suit and tie on the sidelines, after recently re-injuring his foot.
“Defensively tonight, I thought Ty Randall was just tremendous,” Morrill said. “He kind of took the role that Eli would have played on the defensive end and did a heck of a job on their guys.”
Ovid-Elsie, an honorable mention squad in Division 3 polling, was led by nine-point scorers Logan Thompson and Beau Price.
Tryce Tokar added seven points and seven rebounds, while Hunter Bates grabbed 11 rebounds and joined Wittenberg with six points. Wittenberg also had six rebounds.
Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz acknowledged that his team struggled mightily on the offensive end, especially in the first half, but the Marauders played just as hard and physically as Laingsburg did, he said.
“They (the Wolfpack) are doing really well and they have so many weapons who can hurt you,” Latz said. “We really wanted to try and limit some of their guards and then their bigs step up and hit some three’s. But they’re just so solid. They’re solid offensively. They run their stuff so well and are so well-coached. Defensively, they’re tough. I mean, they play a style that is hard to mimic in practice. And we didn’t practice. We usually practice on Sunday. We couldn’t practice because of the snow.”
That is not an excuse, Latz said, but just the facts.
The Marauders were still able to creep back to within seven points of the Wolfpack twice in the final 3 minutes. But a Randall 3-pointer, with 21/2 minutes left, bumped the lead back up to 10 points. Randall then made it 47-35 with another triple with 1:30 to go.
Latz said it was tough to play catch-up against the likes of unbeaten Laingsburg. The Wolfpack’s seven 3-pointers as a team also hurt, he said.
“It took a quarter to get our feet under us and I’m not using that as an excuse at all,” Latz said. “It’s the way it is. There’s nothing we can do about the weather. It’s unfortunate playing such a big game against such a big team, the crowd was great. And it was just the way they played. You can’t practice to get ready for it.”
Latz gave kudos for the defensive work of Stenger on Zander Woodruff, as the Laingsburg guard scored well under his season average. Woodruff had only two field goals, both in the first quarter.
“I thought Braxton did an amazing job and our other guys were helping out too on the Woodruff kid,” Latz said. “He was averaging 25 or whatever and got just two field goals.”
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Zander Woodruff 2 6-7 10, Luke Snyder 2 3-4 7, Brayden Thomas 2 4-7 9, Jacob Essenberg 4 0-0 10, Ty Randall 5 0-0 13, Cam Ballard 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 13-18 52.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Clay Wittenberg 2 2-4 6, Beau Price 4 0-0 9, Hunter Bates 3 0-3 6, Logan Thompson 3 2-3 9, Tryce Tokar 3 1-2 7, Bruce Thornton 0 2-2 2, Braxton Stenger 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 8-16 40.
