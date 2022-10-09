MT. MORRIS — The Corunna boys finished eighth out of 23 teams Saturday at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships.
The Cavaliers — led by Logan Roka’s 13th-place individual finish in 16 minutes, 35.18 seconds — scored 197 points. Flushing was first (135) and was trailed by Linden (146), Davison (147), Clio (148), Powers Catholic (159), Hartland (172) and Frankenmuth (178).
New Lothrop ran 15th (377), with Owosso 16th (444) and Ovid-Elsie 18th (494).
Kyle Eberhard of Linden was first overall in 15:47.67.
Kenny Evans of Corunna placed 18th (16:52.77), with Cole Yaros of New Lothrop running 20th (16:58.05). Owosso’s Simon Erfourth was 42nd (17:28.91) and Aidan Roka of Corunna was 48th (17:37.81). Other area finishers included Corunna’s Payton Chandler (55th, 17:52.59) and Jaxon Strauch (65th, 18:00.84) and New Lothrop’s Ryan Heslip (66th, 18:00.88).
Ovid-Elsie’s top finisher was Clay Powell (70th, 18:12.62).
Owosso girls also run eighth
MT. MORRIS — Libby Summerland and Josie Jenkinson ran 12th and 13th, respectively, to lead Owosso to an eighth-place team finish at the 22-school Greater Flint Cross Country Championships Saturday at the Cummings Center.
Summerland finished in 19:47.10. Jenkinson was right behind in 19:47.60.
The Trojans scored 208 points. Goodrich was first (53) ahead of Hartland (96), Frankenmuth (112), Grand Blanc (114), Linden (177), Davison (187) and Fenton (190).
Ovid-Elsie was 12th overall (316). Corunna was 14th (397), followed by New Lothrop in 17th (475) and Durand in 22nd (640).
Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was the first girl to finish in 18:13.50.
Clarissa Baese of Ovid-Elsie finished 34th overall in 20:38.0, also leading the Marauders to the Small School Division championship. Corunna’s Hayven Thiel ran 37th (20:41) while Owosso’s Emma Crandell ran 38th (20:41.2). Piper White of Ovid-Elsie was 46th (21:10.80) and Corunna’s Matylda Aslanowicz ran 50th (21:20.30).
Alexis Spitzley of the Marauders, running the entire race with just one shoe, finished 58th (21:39.90) with New Lothrop’s Josie Bauman 64th (21:42.80) and Owosso’s Claire Agnew 70th (21:57.70).
