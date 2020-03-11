BROOKLYN — Byron forward Sarah Marvin hit the first basket of the Eagles’ inaugural regional game. Then she knocked down eight more, as the Eagles cruised to a 58-21 victory Tuesday over Bronson in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Brooklyn Columbia Central.
Marvin led the way for the eighth-ranked Eagles with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Fellow junior Makayla Clement added 17 points and five boards.
“The girls are focused, and as a coaching staff I think we have them ready to make a deep postseason run,” Byron head coach Theresa Marvin said. “We found the open girl really well and did a good job of driving to the paint and kicking out on offense. We got contributions from everyone.”
After a week of district games in which the Eagles started off slow, Byron got out to a nearly perfect start Tuesday. The Eagles opened the game on a 12-0 run, with contributions from all of their starters.
“They came out in that first quarter and made a statement,” Theresa Marvin said. “Sometimes you just get that playoff mojo and the girls are so focused — they want it so bad that their shots just fall.”
The effects of that fast start were felt on both sides of the court for Byron. Byron couldn’t miss on offense, and the Eagles’ defense was a wall Bronson simply couldn’t get past.
By halftime, the game was virtually out of reach for Bronson. The Eagles held the Vikings (15-9) to just three field goals in the first half, amassing a 43-7 lead and cruised for the rest of the game.
Eagles forward Becky Marvin said the team’s mentality was the biggest factor in the win.
“I think our confidence was still really high off the big district win and we’re playing with nothing to lose,” said Becky. “We’ve never been (at regionals) before and we’re excited.”
Next up for Byron is a meeting with 20-3 Michigan Center in the regional finals. The Cardinals, ranked fourth in Division 3 by the Associated Press, also had a dominant victory in the first semifinal Tuesday, running over Jackson Lumen Christi 61-28 behind 17 points and 10 rebounds from Kaycee Shannon.
“We’ll have a light run through and little video session on Michigan (Wednesday) and we’ll be ready to go for Thursday,” Theresa Marvin said.
NOTES: Sarah Marvin moved within 11 points of reaching 1,000 for her career. The junior has 989 career points according to Argus-Press records.
Division 3 Regional
at Brooklyn Columbia Central
Semifinals
BYRON 58, BRONSON 21
Bronson (15-9,9-5): K.Salesman 3 0-2 8. Totals: 8 0-4 21.
Byron (23-1, 14-0): Sarah Marvin 10 3-4 22, Makayla Clement 7 1-1 17, Reagan Forgie 1 1-1 3, Haley Hooley 2 0-0 5, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3, Becky Marvin 1 0-0 2, Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2 Totals: 23 7-13 58.
Bronson 3 4 11 3 — 21
Byron 22 21 15 0 — 58
3-Point Goals: Byron 5 (Marvin 2, Clement 3); Bronson 3(Salesman 2). Rebounds: Byron 29 (Marvin 8, Makayla Clement 5, Makenna Clement 5). Assists: Byron 17 (Marvin 6, Forgie 4). Steals: Byron 9 (Hooley 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.